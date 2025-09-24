Bengaluru Rapido Driver Claims He Was Suspended After Raising Rider Concerns on X

A Rapido driver in Bengaluru claimed that he was suspended from the Captain app after posting about rider safety and payment issues on X, sparking widespread discussion online. The driver shared another post on Reddit highlighting challenges faced by Rapido drivers, including low earnings and safety concerns with riders.

In the post, the driver claimed that Rapido's payment system is flawed, particularly when taking alternative routes. Since fares don't update in real-time, riders are often underpaid. The driver stated he only received payment for the default path, despite taking a different route. The driver also highlighted issues with route updates and cautioned that suspending drivers won't solve problems.

"Captains need: Pay for actual distance travelled, Transparent surge logic, Real-time route updates. Respect when we raise issues. Suspending us won't solve anything — it only hurts the platform and customers," he wrote.

X users and Reddit communities supported the driver, criticising Rapido for allegedly silencing dissent. Many praised the driver for highlighting systemic issues, while others questioned the company's transparency and driver support policies. The incident has also fueled calls for better treatment of gig workers and stricter regulations in the ride-hailing sector.

One user wrote, "Probably they will state that you violated the employee code and it resulted in your suspension. Probably you could have raised the question in an email thread, instead you went for a social media thread. I don't see anything wrong in what they did and hope it comes as a learning lesson for you too, son."

Another commented, "This is because they use their own maps instead of Google."

A third said, "Regarding point 1, if they actually started paying for actual distance travelled, many captains will start misusing it and will deliberately use longer routes. And then users will start complaining about it why final price is more than the one from booking time."

Rapido has not issued an official statement regarding the suspension or the driver's allegations.