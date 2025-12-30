Techie Reveals How Moving From Bengaluru To Hyderabad Changed Her Life

Shreya Prasad, a techie who works at Uber, has recently shared her experience of moving to Hyderabad. In her post on LinkedIn, she said that leaving Bengaluru was one of the best decisions she made this year. She listed a few reasons for leaving Bengaluru, such as potholes, time spent on travelling, waiting hours for cabs, insane traffic, hard water, low-quality food and healthcare and expensive living costs.

Shreya further said that life has become calmer, happier, and healthier in Hyderabad. She highlighted that Hyderabad offers a better work-life balance, with improved infrastructure and lower living costs.

"A small career + life update - I moved from Uber Bengaluru to Uber Hyderabad earlier this year. Looking back, it's been one of the better decisions I've made for myself," she wrote in the post, which gained significant traction. "I didn't realise how much mental energy was being drained by everyday things until they were gone."

"Hyderabad is calmer. That has translated into better health, more energy, and sharper focus at work. Bengaluru gave me a lot professionally. Hyderabad is giving me balance between personal and professional life," she said.

"Sometimes growth isn't about changing roles, it's about changing environments."

The post resonated with many, with one user saying, "That's the precise reason we migrated from Bangalore to Hyd over 6 yrs back. Hyd is simply much better than Bnglr."

"Hyderabad is way better than Bangalore," a second user said.

"100% true-and that's exactly why I'd never want to move back to Gurgaon or any other city," a third wrote.