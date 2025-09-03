Video: Turkish CEO Throws Flower Pot At Employee After Argument, Issues Apology

Hakki Alkan, CEO of Turkish technology news outlet ShiftDelete, threw a flower pot filled with gravel at his employee during an argument. The shocking incident was captured on the CCTV cameras, with footage going viral on social media platforms, gaining massive traction.

Watch the video here:

Shiftdelete'in sahibi Hakkı Alkan çalışanı Samet Jankovic'e saksı fırlatıp küfür ediyor.



Alkan “çiçek dalı” fırlattığını söylemiş ve Jankovic'in yaralanmadığını söylemişti.



Görüntüler çıktı. Fırlattığı “çiçek dalı” değil, Jankovic yaralanmış.



pic.twitter.com/o91rQbpv8M — Ersin Eroğlu (@ersineroglu_) August 30, 2025

Bunun hesabını vereceksin. O kamera kayıtlarını silersen adam değilsin. 7/24 telefonuna senkron olduğunu biliyorum. pic.twitter.com/5jqbjNNrhI — Samet Jankovic (@jankovicsamet) August 29, 2025

Also Read | Sundar Pichai's Rare Comment Showing Concern For A Child's Well-Being Wins Internet: "Glad He Is Ok"

According to reports, the argument between Alkan and the employee, who has been identified as Samet Jankovic, began due to a disagreement over the content to be published. Both apparently had different opinions.

In the aftermath, Alkan expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging the stress of their busy work environment. He promised to manage it better to prevent similar incidents in the future. Jankovic, on the other hand, obtained a medical report and is taking legal action against the CEO.

Also Read | Bengaluru Couple Reveals How They Spend Rs 5,90,000 In One Month, Video Goes Viral

Jankovic said in a X post on August 29: "He has put a lot of effort into me. Likewise, I have made a considerable contribution to the institution. However, if you attack the man you call your brother in front of people after 4 years, there will naturally be consequences. As someone who serves this institution even at late hours at night. I didn't deserve this."

"I obtained a medical report of the assault. The process is in court. I want to make it clear that I will continue on my own path after this process. No matter what happens, every era has its man. Surely, the wheel is gonna turn."

"Since the matter is currently in the judicial process, I can't share much. However, it's worth reading to the end. None of the extra hours I worked over 4 years were paid, including to me and my friends. Just the other day, the raise that was given to me was cancelled. I'm not even touching on the mobbing part."

Alkan said that he had submitted the footage to investigators and would ensure a more peaceful work environment for his team.

Hakki Alkan's full statement was published by the news outlet Bianet:

"Publishing is a tough business, especially digital publishing. Information flows very quickly, our followers have high expectations, and we have a multitude of platforms to publish on. A busy team puts in incredible effort every day to create informative videos.

Just like medicine or policing, publishing is a 24-hour service. As someone who has been doing this job for 20 years and working with approximately 40 people, I've had some happy times, as well as some sad ones, like the ones we see today.

My brother Samet, who has made great contributions to our publication for 4 years since he first came, and I had an argument about the content that should be published, and this argument came to a point where we were mutually undesirable.

During the argument, I lost control of my temper and threw the stem of a flower I was carrying at his desk, hitting him. Thankfully, he was not harmed. I also provided security personnel with the before and after images of the incident, including security camera footage from inside the office.

It was sad for all of us that Samet and I had a brotherly relationship throughout our working lives and that it had come to this point.

I apologize to my brother Samet and to you all for this situation. I will do everything in my power to manage the stress of our busy work and ensure my teammates can create content in a more peaceful environment. I'm someone who shares every moment with you, so I wanted to share this with you."