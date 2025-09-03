Bengaluru Couple Reveals How They Spent Rs 5,90,000 In One Month, Video Goes Viral

A Bengaluru couple's video of breaking down their expenses for the month of August has sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users asking, "What do you guys do for a living?" The couple revealed that the total expense for August was Rs 5,90,000. The couple, known as the "Travel Couple," shares their lifestyle and travel adventures on Instagram. They talk about the importance of communication and financial planning in their relationship, including regular meetings to discuss expenses and investments.

Watch the video here:

Total Monthly Expenses (they said for August): Rs 5,90,000

Rent: Rs 42,000

Fitness: Rs 40,000 (likely including personal training and Pilates)

Groceries: Rs 20,000

Utilities: Rs 10,000

Food and Dining Out: Rs 13,000

Flight Tickets and Hotel Bookings: Rs 3,50,000 (for two domestic and two international trips)

Investments: Rs 1,00,000

Miscellaneous: Rs 15,000

"I will be brutally honest but we had a rock start managing money, where one was taught to not interfere in someone else's finances and the other was too pragmatic and organised. And honestly, if we can work a way around and talk at length about money and investments, I am sure any couple can," the caption of the post read.

"Because you're not just living with your life partner, you're also building a life with them and that takes addressing a lot of tough topics so that they don't become an issue later on."

Social media reaction

"What do you guys do for a living?" one user jokingly asked.

"Their 1 month expense = our 1 year income," another wrote in the comment section.

"It looks like Bangalore is expensive than London," a third user wrote.