Sundar Pichai's Rare Comment Showing Concern For A Child's Well-Being Wins Internet: "Glad He Is Ok"

A Bengaluru techie, Ashutosh Shrivastava, shared a post on Wednesday about his child suffering a head injury and undergoing surgery. The post grabbed the internet's attention after Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacted, showing concern for the child's well-being.

"Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. Ethan is doing well, and we will be going home later today. Truly grateful for all the love and support," the techie wrote in the post.

A day before, he posted that he went directly to the hospital from the office after learning about his son's emergency head injury. Shrivastava revealed that his son, Ethan, fell on the floor and sustained a deep cut above his eyebrows. "He needs to undergo a surgery for the stitching process."

While responding to the post, Pichai wrote, "Glad he is ok!" His response grabbed eyeballs, with social media users praising his kindness and humility. Users also appreciated the Google CEO's personal touch and interaction with a regular citizen.

"Thanks he is very brave boy," Shrivastava responded to Pichai's comment.

"Nice to see a message like this from Sundar!" One user wrote.

"Sundar is a man of the people. I love Google. I google all the time. I googled just a minute ago," another user said.

One user called the techie "lucky" and Sundar Pichai "himself is caring for your son".

According to his website, Shrivastava is a software engineer, AI consultant and tech influencer. He tests new AI tools and writes reviews about them. He also writes about the latest AI news on his Newsletter AI Compass.