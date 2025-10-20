"Only Way We Serve Barfi...": Sundar Pichai's Diwali Wish Goes Viral

As the festival of lights illuminated homes and hearts across the globe, Google CEO Sundar Pichai brought a delightful touch of humour and tradition to his Diwali greetings. Google CEO took to Instagram to share warm wishes, blending culture with creativity. In his post, he drew a playful comparison between the iconic Google logo and the festive sweet barfi, capturing the joyful spirit of Diwali.

He wrote, "Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house."

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favorite festive treats (Google-themed or otherwise!)," he added.

Check out the post here:

He also shared a beautiful photo alongside this message, featuring a plate of red, yellow, green, and blue barfis arranged to resemble the Google logo. The photo also shows rangoli, floral decorations, and a plate of laddus.

Social Media Reactions

Many people wished Sundar Pichai a "Happy Diwali," while others expressed their feelings with heart emojis.

One user wrote, "Happy Diwali master. Respect Love proud."

Another jokingly said, "Is that what I'm doing is playing barfi, Google?"

"Innovation meets tradition. wishing continued light and progress," added a third user.

Another user praised Sundar Pichai's humour and wrote, "CEOs with wiity humour is our favourite thing!"