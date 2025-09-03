Bengaluru Employee's "I Quit Corporate" Post Goes Viral, Sparks Mixed Response

A Bengaluru Reddit user's post about "quitting corporate" life has gone viral, triggering an intense debate about city life and work culture. In the post titled "I Quit Corporate", the user revealed that they have decided to quit after two long years working as a corporate employee based in Bengaluru.

The user revealed that burnout, poor work-life balance, health issues, crumbling infrastructure and soaring inflation are the reasons for leaving the corporate world. The user also expressed frustration with Bengaluru's worsening traffic, incomplete metro network and high cost of living.

"I've decided to quit and decided to start my entrepreneurship career (not figured yet)," the employee wrote.

"There's no work life balance, physical and mental health is a joke, city's cooked with traffic, no proper infra, there's no way to save and invest thanks to inflation and taxes (god knows why we pay)."

Also Read | Sundar Pichai's Rare Comment Showing Concern For A Child's Well-Being Wins Internet: "Glad He Is Ok"

"I learnt Kannada, well I understand 85% and talk 65%, this took me 1.6 years to achieve, I like Donne biriyani more than Hyderabadi which was my all time favourite, But the city is choking, this city has the best metro connection, but unfinished, not sure it'll be in coming 40 years with this rate of construction speed," the user wrote.

"I feel like there are a lot more cities with good infra where companies can divide, unlike targeting one city which results in Real estate inflation to sky high, anyways who cares, just like us Indians throwing trash everywhere."

Also Read | Bengaluru Couple Reveals How They Spend Rs 5,90,000 In One Month, Video Goes Viral

Many sympathised with the user's plight, as they shared similar stories of burnout, long commutes and dreams of escaping to smaller towns. Some social media users highlighted the hustle culture in Bengaluru and India as a whole. Some users warned him that entrepreneurship might bring even tougher challenges, and some questioned whether the user had spent enough time in the corporate world to judge it fully.

Meanwhile, some said that the user had not spent enough time in the corporate world to judge it fully.

"U are right. Been working for like 14 years now. Giving myself another 2 years to save some money and move on from this city to a smaller tier 2 city to set up something for my family," one user wrote.

"If you think, by starting your venture, you will have work life balance, then you are in for a hell of surprise," another noted.

"Totally agree buddy, but that's what the point is, let's face our challenges instead hiding behind. Success or failure you got to own it, sports has taught me that," a third user wrote.