Classroom Election Goes Viral As Teacher Teaches Democracy With Fun: "<i>Samosa Dabao Somesh Jitao</i>"

A school teacher has gone viral on social media platforms for his unique way of teaching students about the election process and democracy. The teacher conducted a mock election in his classroom, with students engaging in campaigning and voting. The students participated in voter registration, polling, and they even created slogans for their campaign. The video serves as an example of how such activities can help students learn concepts like voting, democracy and civic responsibility.

In the video posted on Instagram, the user named 'Masterji' talked about how he conducted the election process. He said, "Today, I taught children how democracy functions in a country by holding an election in the class. I was teaching them the chapter 'Government and Democracy'. I fielded four candidates for this activity, assigned them party symbols, and gave them four days for campaigning."

"I assigned two children the role of presiding officers. I made a polling booth. To ensure that the election was held fairly, I made the monitors police officers."

The students can be seen casting a vote by showing their ID cards. They also got their finger inked. "All the students were highly excited. Some of those who lost felt sad, but in the end, the candidate whose slogan was 'Samosa dabao Somesh jitao' won. He had to give us all a treat of samosas," the teacher said.

Such activities foster basic skills like public speaking, decision-making and collaboration. Additionally, conducting mock elections on current events or community issues can deepen student engagement.

The video has racked up an impressive over one million views. One user said, "The kind of education every school needed (sic)." Meanwhile, another said, "We need teacher like you."

"Yes this is the educational institute which we Indians need," a third user wrote.