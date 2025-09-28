Trapped In Well With Snakes, Woman Survives 54 Hours By Holding Wall

A 48-year-old Chinese woman had a miraculous rescue after accidentally falling into an old and abandoned well in Quanzhou, Fujian province, the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The woman, surnamed Qin, was walking in the woods on September 13 when she fell into the deep well.

Her family reported her missing the next day, and a dedicated team from the Jinjiang Ruitong Blue Sky Emergency Rescue Centre used a thermal imaging drone to locate her.

The rescue efforts began on September 15. Meanwhile, Qin was exhausted as she clung to the well's wall for over 54 hours. There were mosquitoes, and she survived bites from water snakes.

Rescuers spotted Qin submerged in water, gripping the slippery cracks. They cleared the vegetation and pulled her to safety on September 15.

Luckily, Qin knew how to swim, which helped her stay afloat by holding onto a stone embedded in the wall. Although her hands suffered severe injuries and ulcerations during the ordeal that lasted for around two days.

"There were many moments when I completely broke down in despair. The bottom of the well was pitch black, swarming with mosquitoes, and even had a few water snakes swimming nearby. I was covered in mosquito bites and was even bitten once on my arm by a water snake. Fortunately, it wasn't venomous and didn't cause any serious harm," Qin said as quoted by SCMP.

"There were countless times I wanted to give up. But then I thought about my 70-year-old mother, my 80-year-old father, and my daughter, who just started college. If I left them behind, what would they do?"

She was rushed to Jinjiang City Hospital, and for further treatment, she was transferred to Quanzhou First Hospital. Qin sustained two fractured ribs and a minor collapsed lung. According to the report, she is currently in a stable condition.