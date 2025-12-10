Video: Chinese Woman Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover's Wife, Video Terrifies Internet

A video has gone viral across Chinese social media showing a woman dangling from a 10th-floor balcony in Guangdong province to escape her lover's wife. The man reportedly panicked when his wife arrived home and forced the woman to hide on the balcony. Onlookers watched in horror as the woman clung precariously to the railing and then navigated her way down the building's exterior using drainpipes and windowsills.

A video of the terrifying incident opens to show a shirtless man speaking through a window to the woman before retreating inside. She then hangs onto a railing with one arm, her body suspended in mid-air as onlookers watch from the street below. Holding a mobile phone, she carefully makes her way down to a lower floor using the building's exterior pipes and window ledges. Afterward, the woman knocked on a neighbor's window seeking help. A resident who noticed her quickly opened the window and pulled her inside, rescuing her just in time.

Watch the video here:

"Reckless and Cowardly"

The video sparked widespread discussion and shock online, with many users commenting on the dangerous and embarrassing nature of the escape. Many condemned the man's actions as "reckless and cowardly." Some were also stunned by the woman's bravery and expressed relief that she is safe.

However, a mjaority of users criticised her decision to scale the exterior of the high-rise building without safety equipment, highlighting the extreme risks involved. Users noted that a single misstep was potentially "inviting death".

One user wrote, "No man is worth putting your life at such risk!" Another commented, "Won't the wife find out after watching this video? Cheating is bad guys."

A third user added, "No man is worthy enough to put you in such a situation. Have some dignity, Miss."

China's Divorce Rate

Meanwhile, China's divorce rate has been steadily rising. Government data shows that from 1998 to 2018, the number of divorces quadrupled. By 2023, over 3.6 million couples had filed for divorce.

In response, the Chinese government introduced measures to slow the trend. In 2021, the National People's Congress implemented a mandatory one-month "cooling-off" period for couples seeking divorce, allowing either party to withdraw the application within 30 days of filing.