Chinese Mother Helps "Comatose Daughter" Walk And Speak Again After Years Of Dancing Exercise

A mother in central China has been hailed as a "Miracle worker" after her comatose daughter regained consciousness and mobility, due to daily square-dancing sessions over the past decade. Xiao Xuefei, 59, from Hunan province, cared for her daughter, Yang Fang, who fell critically ill and slipped into coma ten years ago while working in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, reported South China Morning Post.

Doctors initially warned Xiao that Yang's chances of waking up were very less and even suggested discontinuing treatment. Despite this, Xiao moved her daughter to a regular ward to continue care.

Over time, Yang regained some movement but remained unconscious. Taking matters into her own hands, Xiao began home rehabilitation, guided by medical advice that music, dance, and travel could stimulate dormant nerves.

Every morning, Xiao would take her daughter Yang in a wheelchair to a nearby park, hold her hand, and sway to the rhythm of a square dance. This simple and inexpensive social activity is very popular in China and is often organised by middle-aged women called "square dance aunties."

It is considered a way to boost energy and alleviate loneliness. Xiao's dedication quickly gained the support of local dancers, who helped Yang with physical exercises and taught her new dance steps.

Within two years, Yang began to speak. She told her mother that she was a good person. Overwhelmed by this emotional moment, Xiao immediately took Yang to the hospital to see doctors, where significant improvements in her brain activity were observed, calling it "a miracle."

For the next ten years, Xiao continued to practice square dancing daily. Gradually, Yang regained her ability to walk, speak, and care for herself.

Although her mental abilities are still limited and she can only recognise her parents, her progress has been remarkable.

Xiao revealed that she has formed a 150-member square dance team. She said that both she and her daughter have become passionate about dance and continue the activity daily. Xiao also said that seeing her daughter's happiness makes all the hard work and fatigue worth it.