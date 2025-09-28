Happy Daughters Day 2025: 20 Sweet Quotes To Wish Your Daughter On WhatsApp, Instagram Status

Happy Daughters' Day 2025: Daughters' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year. For 2025, that falls on September 28. On this day, families appreciate and honour their daughters, acknowledging their importance in families and society. The day often focuses on promoting equality, education and opportunities for girls.

Parents spend quality moments with their daughter and cherish loving memories. They give gifts to their daughters, with thoughtful gestures to make the day memorable. Some use the day to raise awareness about girls' rights and empowerment.

In India, Daughters Day aligns with International Daughters Day as it is celebrated on September 28. Meanwhile, in the US, Daughters Day is observed on September 25.

Here Are 20 Sweet Best Quotes To Wish Your Daughter On WhatsApp, Instagram Status: