Aparshakti Khurana Tells A Tale Of Hairstyling And Love This Father's Day

Aparshakti Khurana made sure to share a piece of his heart with the world in a pre-Father's Day post. The Stree 2 actor dropped a photo dump featuring pictures of how he keeps up his daughter, Arzoie Khurana during her summer vacations from school. The approximately 4-year-old munchkin is quite the hairstylist as she styled her dad's hair into a quirky avatar. Aparshakti's Instagram post was accompanied by a heartwarming caption that read, "My daughter #Arzoie wanted to do an activity on vacation! I think she can be a good hair stylist right? Back shot aur bhi cute hai Pre-Fathers Day Post," along with cheeky, hearts and angel emojis.

Aparshakti posted a selfie of himself wearing a bunch of multicoloured bead clips on his hair which were part of a hairdo courtesy of his daughter. The little munchkin wanted something to do on vacation and decided on experimenting with her dad's head full of hair. The second picture in the carousel also shares a brid's eye view of Aparshakti's head that Arzoie had secured into two cutesy ponytails. Her dad dotingly mentioned in the caption that accompanied the post that she will make quite a hairstyling maverick. To be honest, he just proved to be an epic girl dad.

What's more, it looked like it was caught on camera by Aparshakti's wife, Akriti Ahuja who captured a precious father-daughter moment on film. Wherein, Aparshakti was looking at his little one while carrying off tresses styled by her like a badge of honour. Honestly, it is the sweetest thing on the internet today.

Aparshakti Khurana's bond of undying love for Arzoie came with a hairstyling twist for Father's Day 2025.

