National Daughters Day 2025: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Celebrate Love And Pride

In India, Daughters' Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of September, which falls on September 28 in 2025. It's a special day for families to express love, pride, and appreciation for daughters, recognising their strength, joy, and important role in the family.

From heartfelt messages to thoughtful gifts, parents are taking to social media to share photos, stories, and warm wishes. Many are using the day as an opportunity to remind their daughters how much they are loved and valued. Schools and community groups are also organising small events and activities to mark the occasion.

While every day is special for parents and children, National Daughters Day provides a meaningful reminder to celebrate daughters not only for their achievements but also for the love and light they bring into their families' lives.

Here are some wishes, messages, and quotes you can share for National Daughters Day 2025:

Wishes

1. Happy Daughters Day! You are the sunshine of our home and the joy of our hearts.

2. To my daughter - you are my greatest pride and most precious gift.

3. Wishing you laughter, dreams, and love today and always. Happy Daughters Day!

4. You make life more beautiful just by being in it. Happy Daughters Day!

5. You're not just my daughter; you're my best friend and greatest blessing.

Messages

1. You've made us smile, dream bigger, and love harder. Thank you for being you.

2. A daughter is a treasure, and you are priceless to us.

3. Watching you grow has been life's greatest joy.

4. Your strength, kindness, and courage inspire us every day.

5. You make our home warm, bright, and complete. We love you always.

Quotes

1. "A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give." - Laurel Atherton

2. "To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter." Euripides

3. "A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart."

4. "Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our hearts with endless love."

5. "The love between a parent and daughter is forever and unconditional."