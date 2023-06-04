Video: US Dog Achieves Guinness World Record For Longest Tongue Measuring 12.7cm

Its tongue, longer than a soda can, is a whopping 12.7 cm long.

A dog from US' Louisiana has officially claimed the record for the longest tongue on a living dog. Its tongue, longer than a soda can, is a whopping 12.7 cm long, Guinness World Record said.

Zoey, a Labrador/German shepherd mix, was awarded the record for the longest tongue on a living dog after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue. The prior record was held by Bisbee, whose tongue estimates at 9.49 cm.

Zoey loves to fetch and swim. Coincidentally, she has the world's longest tongue on a dog!https://t.co/2jvoSbvga9 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 2, 2023

Her owners, Sadie and Drew Williams got her when she was six weeks old. As a pup, Zoey's tongue used to frequently stick out of her mouth. The owners thought she would grow into it but as time went on people began to comment on how long her tongue was.

"We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first-ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," Mrs Williams told Guinness World Records.

Watch the video here:

''It would be slobbering all over the place. So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue,'' said Mr Williams.

Zoey loves being outdoors, fetching balls, chasing squirrels, car rides, and swimming in the canal. But, she hates getting in a bath.

The couple said Zoey is popular with neighbors.

''Every now and then while we're out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her. We'll warn them ahead of time 'Hey, she's friendly but she might slobber on you,' and every now and then she will, and they'll have a big slobber mark on their black pants,'' Drew Williams said.