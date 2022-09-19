Video Shows Pakistan Passenger Stripping, Kicking Window Onboard Flight

On the Peshawar-Dubai aircraft, the passenger started fighting with the crew.

The cabin crew of every airline tries to treat passengers politely and is considerate of their needs, but occasionally, unruly behaviour by some passengers makes their lives miserable. One such unfavourable instance has come to light after videos of a Pakistani passenger who caused major disruption on a Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai flight surfaced on social media.

In one of the clips, the man is seen kicking the window of the aircraft and punching the seats while just wearing a vest. Another video shows him lying on the floor of the plane with his face down.

#Watch: In a shocking incident, a passenger on a #Pakistan International Airlines (#PIA) #Peshawar to #Dubai flight created chaos midflight when he started kicking the aircraft's window, punching seats, and indulging in a brawl with the flight staff. @odysseuslahori@BushraGoharpic.twitter.com/sW1ILpUz5f — Mahar Naaz (@naaz_mahar) September 19, 2022

According to the Dawn News, the male passenger boarded PIA's flight PK-283 from Peshawar to Dubai on Wednesday. As the flight took off, he started asking the cabin crew to get him off the aircraft. The man then started punching and kicking the seats and also damaged a window shutter, causing panic among the passengers.

One of the clips shows flight attendants attempting to calm the customer down and pleading with him to stop acting in this manner. The man began praying and giving Azaan in the aisle before lying down there, according to the crew members, as per the Dawn News report.

ARY News said that the passenger was tied to his seat in accordance with aviation law. The captain of the flight contacted the air traffic controller (ATC) of Dubai and sought security.

The traveller was detained by security personnel as soon as they arrived at the airport in Dubai. The incident took place on September 14 and, according to PIA officials, the man was blacklisted.

Cabin crew has reported several such instances of in the past.

Eighty-four per cent of flight attendants had to deal with rowdy customers in 2021, and 17% of those encounters resulted in physical violence, according to a survey by the US labour union.