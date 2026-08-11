Video: Polish Woman Shares 5 Things You'll Only Find In India, Internet Agrees

Polish content creator and Instagram influencer Dominika Patalas-Kalra has been sharing her Indian adventures with followers on social media. In a recent Instagram post titled "Only in India," she highlighted five things that she believes make the country unique. Dominika, who has traveled to many countries, said that India offers experiences she has not seen anywhere else. Her observations focused on everyday sights that many Indians consider normal but which often stand out to foreign visitors.

The first thing on her list was the presence of tea stalls almost every few meters. She noted that chai is not just a drink in India but an important part of daily life and social interactions.

She also mentioned India's crowded trains, describing them as a common and memorable sight. While train journeys can be busy, they remain one of the most popular ways for millions of people to travel across the country.

Another point that caught her attention was the popularity of cricket. According to Dominika, the sport seems to be everywhere, from streets and parks to television screens and conversations among friends.

She also praised India's colorful markets, which she said are full of energy, vibrant products, and local culture. For many visitors, these markets offer a glimpse into the country's diversity and traditions.

Finally, she highlighted India's festivals. From large public celebrations to local community events, she said the festive spirit and enthusiasm of people make the country stand out.

Watch the video here:

Her post quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users agreeing with her observations. Some users shared their own experiences, while others said the post reminded them of the unique aspects of everyday life in India.

Through her "Only in India" post, Dominika offered a foreign traveler's perspective on the sights and experiences that make India memorable for both visitors and residents alike.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the creator's positive portrayal of India. "From where do you get the motivation to make such positive videos about India?" one user asked. Another wrote, "You should be declared the brand ambassador of India."

Many others thanked the creator for showcasing the country through an optimistic lens. "Indian favourite drink, tea. Thank you for sharing your India blog," commented one user. Another wrote, "Your love for India comes from the kindness and openness of your heart. Thank you for always showing the beauty of Incredible India with such sincerity and positivity. Just as you have grown to love India, we also have great respect and admiration for Poland and its wonderful people. Thank you for spreading kindness. We sincerely appreciate you."