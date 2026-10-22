Video: Indian Priest In Dubai Reveals How He Survived Without A Fixed Monthly Salary

An Indian Hindu priest working in Dubai has spoken about the financial uncertainty he faced during his early days in the UAE, recalling a time when he would worry about how he would afford his next meal despite having eaten breakfast. Shastri Neeraj Pandit Ji, who hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, shared his experience during a conversation with an Instagram content creator. He explained that his work as a priest did not come with a fixed monthly salary, leaving him dependent on the offerings he received for performing religious ceremonies.
Neeraj Pandit Ji conducts pujas and other religious rituals for members of the Indian community and other devotees in Dubai. His earnings vary depending on the number of ceremonies he performs and the offerings he receives.
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Speaking about his income, the priest said he sometimes receives 500 UAE dirhams (around Rs 12,800) for his work, while on other occasions, the amount is 200 dirhams (around Rs 5,100). With no guaranteed monthly income, managing everyday expenses was particularly difficult when he first arrived in the city.
"The most difficult time was when I first arrived here. If I ate something in the morning, I would worry about how I would manage to get my next meal in the evening," he said, recalling his early struggles.
"His story is a reminder that behind the lives we see in Dubai, there are people who have gone through difficult times just to build a future for themselves," the video was captioned. "Sometimes, the most meaningful lessons come from people who have experienced life's toughest moments. Every person has a story. Every dream matters," the caption read further.
Watch the video here:
Despite these difficulties, the priest also spoke about the importance of harmony among people from different countries and communities.
He said people from India and other nations should live together peacefully and celebrate festivals collectively. He emphasised that festivals offer an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to come together and strengthen their bonds.
"People from India and other countries should live together with love. Whenever there is a festival, everyone should celebrate it together," he said.
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