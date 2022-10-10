Video: Group Of Men Try To Take Selfie With Tiger, Bureaucrat Shares Warning

Internet slammed the commuters for their irresponsible behaviour.

A video showing a bunch of people getting too close to a tiger in order to take pictures with the wild animal is gaining traction on the internet. Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the short clip showed a group of men nearly following a tiger trying to cross a forest road. One of them is also seen trying to take a selfie with the wild animal without thinking about the consequences.

The tiger was in close proximity and the encounter could have been fatal. However, regardless of the danger, the group of men kept edging closer to the tiger instead of running away.

Watch the video below:

Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don't resort to this wired behaviour. pic.twitter.com/e0ikR90aTB — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 6, 2022

Fortunately, the wild animal ignored the bunch of men and continued on its way, without causing any harm. However, in the caption, Mr Nanda pointed out that this incident could have gone horribly wrong.

"Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don't resort to this wired behaviour," the IFS officer wrote in the Twitter post.

Mr Nanda shared the clip on Thursday, and since it accumulated more than 82,000 views and over 2,300 likes. Internet users agreed with the IFS officials and slammed the commuters for their irresponsible behaviour.

"They (the group of men) should have been booked," wrote one user. "Very true Sir, this is why wildlife tourism is at such a dismal state in spite of such rich biodiversity in this subcontinent," said another.

A third commented, "Atrocious behaviour. How come they have come out from their vehicle and walking in a Tiger Reserve?" A fourth added, "These fellas should be glad that it wasn't looking for meat!"

Meanwhile, Mr Nanda is known for sharing wildlife-related content on Twitter. A while back, he even shared a clip showing a black leopard hunting a deer under a bright spotlight. In the caption, Mr Nanada said that the video was a "perfect capture", however, he also questioned the right to film the animals at night that too under a full-glare spotlight.