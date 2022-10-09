Video Of Black Leopard Under Bright Spotlight At Night Leaves Internet Furious

The location where the video was shot is yet to be known.

A video showing a black leopard hunting a deer in the wild under a bright spotlight has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption, "A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer."

In the clip, the black leopard was seen with its jaws locked on the neck of the deer carcass. However, seconds later, startled by the bright light and sound made by photographers, the big cat was seen leaving its prey on the ground and running away. In the caption, Mr Nanada said that the video was a "perfect capture", however, he also questioned the right to film the animals at night that too under a full-glare spotlight.

"But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light?" the IFS officer added in the post.

Watch the video below:

A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer

But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light?

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/ZITOBOpO92 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 8, 2022

Mr Nanda shared the video on Saturday, and since it has garnered more than 31,000 views and over 1,200 likes. In the comment section, internet users also highlighted the same problem, with one even calling the video "disturbing".

"Let the wild stay in wild and not under the camera. Stop allowing any photographer at night," wrote one user. "This is disturbing because the leopard may leave its prey and stay hungry due to fear of light. Let the wild stay in wild and not under the camera. Stop allowing any photographer at night," added another.

A third commented, "We are grossly interfering with nature," while a fourth added, "Very rightly said ..we just are so selfish that we record any and every activity as though we have total rights to do so".

Meanwhile, speaking of leopards, earlier this week, a family in Maharashtra's Satara was left shocked after they found a leopard inside their house. The animal had sneaked into the Koyanagar home while the family was away for Durga idol immersion.

When the family walked into the house, the leopard was sitting at the door of a room. The family ran out and bolted the entrance, locking the leopard in. Forest department teams were informed and the animal was later captured.