Watch: Parent's Hilarious Reaction In Daughter's 'Scholarship Prank' Video Leaves Internet In Splits

A hilarious video showing a failed "scholarship prank" is gaining traction on social media. Internet user Reann Moodley shared the clip on Instagram, with a caption, "Scholarship prank. Since people are posting my video and getting millions of views I might as well post it".

The video showed Ms Moodley trying to make a scholarship video with her parents. While she showed herself eligible for a scholarship, her father, sitting right behind him, kept calm. Her mother, however, couldn't contain chiming in to contradict the girl's hilarious made-up story.

Watch the video below:

Mr Moodley started the video by introducing herself. Seconds later, as soon as she said that she wakes up at 5am every day, her mother burst out laughing. Further, when Ms Moodley said that she makes breakfast for everyone, even her father couldn't help but start laughing at her statements.

At the end of the clip, Ms Moodley went on to jokingly say that her father recently lost his job. At this point, all three of them burst into laughter, with her father even saying "oh god!"

Ms Moodley shared the clip on September 26, and since it has garnered more than 22,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

One user wrote, "First you took away your mom's responsibilities and then your dad's job. you'll get a scholarship for sure, if yu really try to get one." "Your parents are very cute. Absolutely love them," said another.

A third commented, "Every mili seconds are worth of watching.. natural & legendary video. Lost the count of watch time," while a fourth added, "Omg i love this video so much! I laugh so much every time i watch this that my stomach hurts hahahahuahu. Your family is adorable! And so are you".