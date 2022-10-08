Video Showing Bouncy House Shaped Like Sinking Titanic Goes Viral

The location where the clip was shot is yet to be known.

Internet users were recently left shocked after a video showing a bouncy house in the shape of the ill-fated Titanic ship surfaced on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Tara Cox. It showed the tragic ship replica tilted to look like it was sinking, and the bouncy house also had inflatable icebergs attached to it for the full effect.

"Omg is it just me or is this morbidly wrong. (But it does look hella fun!)" Ms Cox captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

The video showed a number of kids sliding down from the bouncy house while their parents stood and watched. The location where the clip was shot is yet to be known.

Ms Cox shared the video on September 26 and since then the post has accumulated more than 9 million views and over 435,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some said that the bouncy house looked "fun", others, however, simply wrote that the slide was "wrong on many levels".

Viral Video | Video Showing Mother Waxing 3-Year-Old's Unibrow Leaves Internet Divided

"This is awful," wrote one user. "I couldn't believe it when I saw this at an event years ago! What's next, the Twin Tower free fall?! I can't," added another. "This is so morbid, I looked it up, and even on the inside, as you go up the stairs, it says 'first-class passengers only'," said third.

A fourth, however, commented, "they're wrong for that but that's hilarious." A fifth added, "I'm stuck between 'This is morbid' and 'This looks so much fun'".

The Titanic was a luxury British steamship that sank on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg. The giant ship had approximately 2,200 passengers and crew members onboard, out of which 1,500 died when the ship sank.