Video Showing Mother Waxing 3-Year-Old's Unibrow Leaves Internet Divided

A mother from Texas waxed her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow in a viral video. Leah Garcia, 31, defended her actions by saying that she is protecting her daughter from future bullies.

The clip was originally shared on Tik Tok with the caption, "I don't care! I don't care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let my 3-year-old walk around with a unibrow like my parents did!"

Her daughter, Bliss, after the waxing said, "Ow, mom, that hurt me," to which Ms Garcia replied, "All right, girl, now you got two eyebrows!"

This has me dead because my mom would wax my forehead and unibrow when I was a kid up until I was in high school 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZAotxT1sKr — BEEENA$TY (@BrazyyyBritt) October 5, 2022

The video was shared across social media platforms. People on social media said that the mother was projecting insecurities onto her daughter. In an interview with Today, Ms Garcia revealed that waxing her daughter's unibrow was always her intention. She shared that she has been formerly bullied for body hair. She said, "As a child, I had very thick and dark eyebrows and I'd shave behind my parents' back because my father didn't believe children should worry about things like that," she said.

Ms Garcia added, "I remember a boy saying to me in kindergarten, 'Why are your eyebrows so big?'"

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "If she wasn't aware of her eyebrows, she sure is now." Another commented, "At 3 though?"

While Ms Garcia received a lot of criticism for her action, there was a section of people who also lauded her action. A user called her, "a great mom." Another user wrote, " "I'm a preschool teacher and see this all the time. She will thank you later!"