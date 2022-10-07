Watch: Leopard Enters Maharashtra House, Roams Around

The animal sneaked into the house while the family was away for Durga idol immersion

A family in Maharashtra's Satara was in for a surprise when they came home to find a leopard inside on Thursday night.

The animal had sneaked into the Koyanagar home while the family was away for Durga idol immersion. When the family walked into the house, the leopard was sitting at the door of a room. The family ran out and bolted the entrance, locking the leopard in.

A small crowd gathered around the house and many took videos of the animal roaming around inside. In one of the videos, someone is heard coaxing the big cat to look at the camera as it moves in and out of rooms. Another clip shows the leopard walk towards the camera as the person recording it at the window quickly backs off.

Forest department teams were informed and the animal was later captured.