Passengers In Crowded Bus Let Sleeping Dog Occupy Seats, Video Melts Hearts On Internet

A wholesome video showing a dog occupying two empty seats in a crowded bus is going viral on social media. The clip was posted on Twitter by user Stefano S Magi with a caption that read, "Although the wagon was crowded and he was occupying 2 seats, nobody disturbed his rest."

The heartwarming video showed a number of passengers standing inside a crowded bus, waiting to get a seat. As the camera panned out, the clip then showed a canine peacefully sleeping on two seats, while passengers stood around it.

Although the wagon was crowded and he was occupying 2 seats, nobody disturbed his rest❣️



📹via Karen Olave

🎵Laurasia Mattingly•Choose Kindness pic.twitter.com/mboB6Nj4KC — Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) October 5, 2022

The video was posted on Wednesday, and since it has accumulated more than 50,000 views and over 3,500 likes.

What melted the hearts of netizens was the fact that even though there were a number of people in the vehicle waiting to get a seat, none of them disturbed the sleeping pooch. One user wrote, "Let sleeping dogs lie. Let every sleeping living thing sleep in peace and love. Be #kind," while another added, "Wow, kindness is still alive in this unkind word".

A third commented, "In this era of terror, a little something to restore faith in humanity," a fourth added, "Salute to the passengers standing around the dog without disturbance".

