Watch: Influencer Dances To 'Dilbar' On A Busy Street, But This Man Takes All The Attention

A video of a woman dancing to Sushmita Sen's popular song Dilbar is going viral on the internet. However, it's not the woman's dance moves that created a storm on social media, it's the man who is trying to imitate the woman's dance moves hilariously.

Posted by a Twitter user Chilled Yogi, the video has triggered funny reactions from social media users. So far, the video has garnered 2,56,000 views and several comments.

Watch the video here:

A user commented, "This is so funny....even that lady & kid pair in the background look so cute watching this in almost disbelief." Another user commented, "man behind her is dancing better than her." The third expressed, "Hahaha. I would have died laughing if I was there in real."

"This is cute and hilarious at the same time," the fourth commented.

