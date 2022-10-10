Video Showing Goat Kneeling Down At Temple During Aarti Stuns Internet

Picture shows the goat kneeling down at the temple.

You've probably seen a plethora of content that leaves you speechless, showing animals doing unexpected behaviours. A video circulating on the internet depicts a goat kneeling down in front of a shrine in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

The video was shared by a user named David Johnson on Twitter on Sunday. In the caption, Mr Johnson informed that the clip was captured by one of the devotees at the temple of Baba Anandeshwar in the Kanpur District. Devotees were seen worshipping the god with folded hands while an aarti played in the background.

A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar.@SarahLGates1@thebritishhindu@davidfrawleyvedpic.twitter.com/QHM8UjAye2 — David Johnson (@David59180674) October 9, 2022

Surprisingly, the goat was observed quietly offering prayers and kneeling down while the priests chanted a devotional prayer, much like the other devotees. The goat appeared to be in profound devotion, with its head dropped down, without making a fuss.

While sharing the post, Mr Johnson wrote, "A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar."

Within just one day of getting shared, the video has received hundreds of views.

Baba Anandeshwar Temple is a well-known, ancient temple on the banks of the Ganga River devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva.



