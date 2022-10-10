Watch: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu Shares Magnificent View Of Yameng Waterfalls

Picture shows beautiful Yameng Waterfalls.

North Indian states are stunningly picturesque. Despite their breathtaking beauty, certain northeast Indian states are relatively unknown to foreigners. Several videos and photos from these states have previously gone viral on social media. Now, one such video depicting the stunning beauty of Yameng Waterfall has taken the internet by storm.

The mesmerising clip was shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Twitter on Sunday. "Yameng waterfall is simply magnificent, amazing! You can reach this iconic place while traveling from Tawang to Mago. Verdant greenery, captivating charm of the area will enthrall you beyond your imagination. Do visit to enjoy the grandeur of nature," wrote Mr Khandu while sharing the post.

The video opens with a breathtaking view of the waterfall with lush green surroundings and trees that show the beauty of nature diversified into such beautiful places.

"On the way to Mago, Tawang," reads the text super in the video.

Locals believe Yameng Waterfalls to be a part of famous Chumi Gyatse 108 waterfalls surrounded by mighty Sulungti Mountains.

'Dekho Apna Pradesh' campaign was introduced last year to revitalise Arunachal Pradesh's tourist economy, which sustained major losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shutdown and subsequent restrictions.

Mr Khandu keeps sharing videos of such beautiful places from the state to promote the campaign. In a recent viral post he shared a video of the pristine landscape of Beghar village in the state's Tawang district.

The 45-second film clip depicted Beghar's magnificent green flora as well as the landscape around the village. The village was surrounded on all sides by mountains, with clouds on top. The film also showed residences built in this rural location surrounded by forests. A user named Dukhum Magu was given credit for the video.