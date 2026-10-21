Video: Couple Films Beach Reel As Toddler Struggles In Waves, Stranger Steps In

A video showing a toddler struggling in incoming waves as a couple appears to focus on filming a social media reel on a beach has sparked outrage online. The child was reportedly rescued by a passerby who rushed to pull the toddler away from the water. The footage shows the couple walking along the shoreline while recording themselves with a phone or selfie stick. The woman appears to be holding the toddler's hands as they walk near the water. Moments later, the child slips and falls onto the sand before being pushed around by the incoming waves.

While the woman briefly looks behind her before returning to pose for the camera, the man continues filming. The toddler is seen struggling in the shallow surf as the couple appear distracted by the recording.

X user Mariyam, who shared the video, claimed that the incident happened while she was visiting the beach with her husband. In her post, she alleged that the couple were so engrossed in making a reel that they failed to notice the danger their daughter was in. Mariyam claimed that a passerby intervened and rescued the child before she could be swept away by the waves. Questioning the growing obsession with social media content, she asked whether making reels had become so important that people were neglecting even their own children.

The exact location and date of the incident, as well as the identities of those involved are not known.

The video has drawn widespread criticism, with social media users questioning the couple's apparent lack of attention to the toddler. Many said the child's safety should have taken priority over recording a video. The incident has also reignited discussions about parental supervision in public spaces and the potential risks of becoming distracted while creating social media content.

One user wrote, "No reel or social media moment is worth risking a child's life." Another said, "A reel lasts just a few minutes, but there's no retake for a child's life. It's a good thing that brother happened to notice; such carelessness with children should absolutely never happen."

Some also called the video fake, and scripted for views. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances surrounding the incident.