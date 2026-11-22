Pakistani actress and television host Veena Malik broke down in tears during a live television broadcast after addressing persistent online trolling over her weight and physical appearance. In an emotional response, the actress removed her high heels and wiped off her makeup in front of the cameras, challenging critics who had been commenting on her looks.

The incident took place on her morning show, Veena Hai Na, which airs on a Pakistani television channel.

The 42-year-old actress was visibly upset as she addressed the criticism she had been facing on social media for several months. She stood up from her chair, removed her high heels and held them up in front of the camera.

"You have only seen my weight. Now I will remove my heels so you can see my height," she said.

Malik then returned to her seat, picked up makeup-removing wipes and began cleaning her face. She also removed her false eyelashes and other cosmetics, challenging trolls to comment on her appearance without makeup.

"Call me fat. Call me dark. Call me ugly. Say whatever you want. These comments mean nothing to me because these people contribute nothing to my life," she said.

Watch the video here:

The episode reportedly came after weeks of criticism about her changing appearance. Earlier this month, Malik had also spoken about body-shaming on her show, saying that weight gain and weight loss were natural parts of life and questioning why people felt entitled to comment on women's bodies.

Many media outlets also reported the incident, describing how the actress removed her heels and makeup while confronting those who had criticised her appearance.

Veena Malik's India Connection

Veena Malik is a familiar face among Indian television audiences, particularly for her appearance on the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2010. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show saw her emerge as one of its most talked-about contestants. Her association with fellow contestant Ashmit Patel also attracted considerable attention.

Following her stint on Bigg Boss, Malik appeared in several Hindi films, including Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, Zindagi 50-50 and Super Model. She also featured in the Kannada film Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Maga and the horror film Mumbai 125 KM 3D.

Her latest television appearance has once again brought her into the spotlight, this time over the wider issue of online harassment and body-shaming.