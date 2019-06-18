"Not Pak Team's Dietician": Sania Mirza, Veena Malik Spar On Twitter

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 18, 2019 12:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Not Pak Team's Dietician': Sania Mirza, Veena Malik Spar On Twitter

Sania Mirza shot back at Veena Malik in a series of tweets.


New Delhi: 

A bitter Twitter war broke out between ace tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani actress Veena Malik on Monday after Veena Malik questioned the sports icon, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, over parenting after Sania Mirza was seen hanging out with the Pakistan cricket team in pictures shared on social media.

In a tweet, Veena Malik said on Monday that she was worried about Sania Mirza's son. She asked why the had taken her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha place". Sheesha, a oriental tobacco pipe, could be "hazardous" for the child, Veena Malik commented.

"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?" she tweeted on Monday.

Sania Mirza shot back saying she cares about her son a "lot more than anyone else does". On Veena Malik's apparent dig at Shoaib Malik's "junk food" habits, Sania's reply was: "I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher." 

Retweeting a video shared by Veena Malik, which is no longer available, Sania Mirza said the video was shot without permission.

The Twitter spat got ugly after Veena Malik claimed she was blocked by the tennis star who, according to Veena Malik, had deleted a tweet referring to one of the magazine covers that featured the Pakistani actress

Pak cricket team has been drawing flak after it lost to India in a cricket match on Sunday. In viral photos, Sania Mirza could be seen sitting with husband and other members of the cricket team. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsSamsung M40Honor 20i

................................ Advertisement ................................