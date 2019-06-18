'Not Pak Team's Dietician': Sania Mirza, Veena Malik Spar On Twitter

Sania Mirza shot back at Veena Malik in a series of tweets.

A bitter Twitter war broke out between ace tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani actress Veena Malik on Monday after Veena Malik questioned the sports icon, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, over parenting after Sania Mirza was seen hanging out with the Pakistan cricket team in pictures shared on social media.

In a tweet, Veena Malik said on Monday that she was worried about Sania Mirza's son. She asked why the had taken her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha place". Sheesha, a oriental tobacco pipe, could be "hazardous" for the child, Veena Malik commented.

"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?" she tweeted on Monday.

Sania Mirza shot back saying she cares about her son a "lot more than anyone else does". On Veena Malik's apparent dig at Shoaib Malik's "junk food" habits, Sania's reply was: "I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it's any of your or the rest of the world's business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

To know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..

thank you for your concern though .. means a lot ✌???? https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Retweeting a video shared by Veena Malik, which is no longer available, Sania Mirza said the video was shot without permission.

The Twitter spat got ugly after Veena Malik claimed she was blocked by the tennis star who, according to Veena Malik, had deleted a tweet referring to one of the magazine covers that featured the Pakistani actress

Have some guts & don't delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can't deny their acts.Oh the magazine's cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion. pic.twitter.com/8qednFvEBz — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Pak cricket team has been drawing flak after it lost to India in a cricket match on Sunday. In viral photos, Sania Mirza could be seen sitting with husband and other members of the cricket team.