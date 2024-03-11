'Vande Bharat Debunked Some Stereotypes': Truecaller Executive On Trip To India

Szymon Kopec is a product director at Truecaller.

A senior executive of Truecaller from Poland, who was on a trip to India recently shared his experience travelling in India and how he was able to debunk some of the typical stereotypes associated with the country. Szymon Kopec, a product director of the global caller ID app, was travelling with his mother for a week-long trip. He stated that it was her first trip out of Europe and she does not speak English.

"The mundanests of things were an attraction - especially taxi rides and grocery shopping. She came with a mission to buy 'curry spice' for my sister and couldn't believe there's more than one type. She took approximately a billion photos of weeds and plants in the most random places - she was a gardener before retiring and was at awe with the vegetation here, with what in Europe are an indoor plants requiring tonnes of maintenance just growing our in the wild next to some highway toilet stop," Mr Kopec wrote while describing the journey.

He added that India is portrayed as a land with slums and overcrowded trains. However, a trip on the Vande Bharat Express Train changed the entire picture. "Unfortunately image of India in Poland is mostly portraying slums and overcrowded trains with people hanging on rooftops. Taking a perfectly on-time Vande Bharat debunked some stereotypes," he added.

I've traveled with my mom in India 🇮🇳 for a week and here's what she loved about it ⬇️



It was her first time out of Europe and she doesn't speak English. She's heard a lot about the country from me, read in Polish media, yet everything around here was shocking.



1. The… pic.twitter.com/Y0Du0GSBwR — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) March 9, 2024

"The same goes for Dehli and its green, beautifully maintained neighbourhoods. Tech ecosystem blew her mind. In Poland we're so far behind in that regard, while here I've shown her that there's an app for literally anything she imagines + 6 alternatives from competitors," he continued.

Mr Kopec added that they are not entirely taught about India's history. "Visiting Taj Mahal or forts in Jaipur was a eye-opening to what the country was for centuries, pre colonisation." The executive concluded by saying that his mother was overjoyed by the hospitality and what "she loved the most were the people." He shared a photo with his mother from the trip and added, "Though she couldn't communicate with them, seeing joy all around and having these little interactions was precious, as everyone was beyond kind and we've had 0 less-than-positive experiences."

The Truecaller executive added that even though his mother is back home, "she hasn't stopped pitching India as an ideal holiday destination to the rest of the family."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 8.5 lakh views and 21,000 likes.

"What a wonderful read. Of course no place is perfect & we can always improve but I'm glad she had a delightful experience here. Next time she's here & if it's possible consider a trip to a hill station like Manali. The true beauty of both the country & the people in such places," a user said.

Another person added, "That's very heartening to hear! Next trip please be our guests in Chandigarh & give us a chance to show you around parts of the Simla hills & green Punjab."

A third person commented, "I am so glad that you enjoyed the experience of India.It is indeed a wonderful place despite all the news and opinions floating around about India."

"Thank you for sharing this. Like every country, India has its share of problems, which we need to work on, but it is so good to see people sharing their positive experiences as well," remarked a user.