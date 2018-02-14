Cute And Totally Relatable Comics On People In Relationships That You Can Share On Valentine's Day

A blanket-hogging partner or the ultimate betrayal when your partner watches your favourite sitcom without you - these comics capture the adorable things that people do in relationships. Make this a part of your Valentine's Day Things-to-do list

Offbeat | | Updated: February 14, 2018 12:26 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cute And Totally Relatable Comics On People In Relationships That You Can Share On Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, read these comics with your bae

New Delhi:  It's Valentine's Day when love is in the air and everywhere else too. People celebrate it by giving gifts and sending wishes to their loved ones. Today on Valentine's Day, we're sure you're looking for something cute to let your loved ones know just how much they mean to you. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so we have compiled the cutest relationship comics that you can share with your bae. These adorable comics describe the different, totally adorably aspects of being in a relationship - like a blanket-hogging partner or the ultimate betrayal in a relationship when your partner watches your favourite sitcom without you. Since Valentine's Day is a time when love is all around, these lovey-dovey comics are perfect for this time of the year to read with your bae. They're cute, funny, and above all, very relatable for everyone who is in love.

Share these Valentine's Day comics with bae to make them smile:



Comments
Close [X]
"No, you hang up first."
 
 

A post shared by EnzoComics (@enzocomics) on


Tag your favourite
 
 

A post shared by Catana (@catanacomics) on


Food is bae
 
 

A post shared by sarahgraley (@sarahgraley) on


Can you think of a better Valentine's Day gift?
 
 

A post shared by Chrostin (@chrostin) on


How true!
 
 

A post shared by Chrostin (@chrostin) on


Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder
 

When you just can't agree...
 

Share with someone who watches episodes without you
 
 

A post shared by Doodle-O-Bong (@doodleobong) on


Everything except that
 

All you need is love
 

Apart from enjoying these comics, there's a lot you can do for your significant other on Valentine's Day. February 14 is all about celebrating your love and all aspects of it. Make elaborate plans or chill at home, as long you are with your bae, it's all good. If you are looking for some Valentine's Day greetings and images for him or her, we got you covered.

If you're one of those who can't stand Valentine's Day or are single, there's plenty for you to do as well. Why should you not have fun on February 14. Indulge in some self love or go on a date with your beloved pet. We have more such ideas here.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

valentines day 2018valentines dayvalentine day 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................