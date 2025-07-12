'No Rape, She Fell Out Of An Auto': Father Of IIM Calcutta Student

The father of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) student who was allegedly raped has denied that anything of the sort happened and said his daughter fell out of an auto rickshaw.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the father said he received a call at 9:34 pm on Friday informing him that his daughter had fallen out of an auto and lost her senses. He was told she was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM hospital and that the police had rescued her and taken her there.

He said his daughter told him no sexual assault had occurred. "The police told me they have registered a case and arrested someone. My daughter said the police told her to say something during the medical exam, and she did not," the man said.

"I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her. I have got back my daughter, she is normal. She has no connection with the man who has been arrested... I have not been able to speak to her at length. She is sleeping. I will talk to her after she wakes up... She had gone to submit a document," he added.

The father emphasised that his daughter was asked to write something at the police station as part of a complaint, and she did.

When a reporter asked him if his daughter is in trauma, he replied, "No, she is completely fit".

News agency PTI had reported that the woman was raped inside a boys' hostel of the IIM-C by a fellow student.

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," the report quoted a police officer as saying.

The accused has been sent to police custody till July 19. His lawyer told the court he is being framed.