Valentine's Day 2018: 10 Ways To Survive The Day Of Love If You're Single

Here are some of the best ways to survive Valentine's Day if you are single:

It's that time of the year again when flowers, chocolates, candies and all things heart-shaped suddenly make their presence felt in your life. It's the time of the year when love takes over everything else. Yes, Valentine's Day is finally here and if you spend enough time on the Internet, chances are you already know that all too well. Every year, loved up couples celebrate the day of the love and their undying affection for each other especially on this day. But, hey! What about all those people who are not interested in celebrating this day? Whether you're single or just don't believe in the concept of Valentine's Day , there are ways to avoid participating in the day. Believe it or not, we have you covered.1. Avoid social media and hashtags related to Valentine's Day. You don't need that kind of pressure.

via GIPHY

2. If you know you can't stay away from social media, make sure you hide posts from your most recent ex - you don't need to see what he/she is doing for Valentine's Day. While you're at it, unfriend her/him.

via GIPHY

3. Treat yourself with a nice present or some nice food - remember no one can love you more than you can love yourself

via GIPHY

4. Celebrate anti-valentine's day - grab a bunch of your friends who are either single like you or don't believe in the marketing gimmick that is Valentine's Day and celebrate the day together.

via GIPHY

5. While most of the TV channels will show you loved up couples, turn to your other devices and watch some scary or slasher movies. No one can force Valentine's Day down your throat.

via GIPHY

6. Plan a spa day - you deserve to be pampered

via GIPHY

7. Let your pet be your Valentine - or go to an animal NGO and spend time with some adorable animals who will love you even if you're not in a serious, committed relationship with them.

via GIPHY

8. Hate that no one will bring you flowers? Buy some saplings and pot a plant for your home.

via GIPHY

9. Use this day to finish all your chores - finish that long-pending Aadhar-related work, run errands, complete your bank work - no one at the bank will ask you how you're celebrating Valentine's Day

via GIPHY

10. Go about your day as usual - it's just another weekday, who cares if it's Valentine's Day!

via GIPHY



