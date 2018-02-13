Valentine's Day 2018: 10 Ways To Survive The Day Of Love If You're Single

Here are some of the best ways to survive Valentine's Day if you are single:
1. Avoid social media and hashtags related to Valentine's Day. You don't need that kind of pressure.
2. If you know you can't stay away from social media, make sure you hide posts from your most recent ex - you don't need to see what he/she is doing for Valentine's Day. While you're at it, unfriend her/him.
3. Treat yourself with a nice present or some nice food - remember no one can love you more than you can love yourself
4. Celebrate anti-valentine's day - grab a bunch of your friends who are either single like you or don't believe in the marketing gimmick that is Valentine's Day and celebrate the day together.
5. While most of the TV channels will show you loved up couples, turn to your other devices and watch some scary or slasher movies. No one can force Valentine's Day down your throat.
6. Plan a spa day - you deserve to be pampered
7. Let your pet be your Valentine - or go to an animal NGO and spend time with some adorable animals who will love you even if you're not in a serious, committed relationship with them.
8. Hate that no one will bring you flowers? Buy some saplings and pot a plant for your home.
9. Use this day to finish all your chores - finish that long-pending Aadhar-related work, run errands, complete your bank work - no one at the bank will ask you how you're celebrating Valentine's Day
10. Go about your day as usual - it's just another weekday, who cares if it's Valentine's Day!
