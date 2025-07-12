Teacher Asks For Sexual Favours, Student Sets Herself Ablaze In Odisha

Harassed by her head of department, who allegedly repeatedly asked her for sexual favours and threatened to destroy her future if she did not comply, a student set herself ablaze at a college in Odisha's Balasore. The woman has suffered 95% burn injuries and a fellow student who tried to save her also suffered 70% burns.

The head of department has been arrested. He and the college principal have also been suspended by the higher education department. "Strict action will be taken against them," said the state's higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The woman, who was a student of the integrated B.Ed programme, had filed a complaint on July 1 to the internal complaints committee of the Fakir Mohan College. She had alleged her head of department, Samir Kumar Sahu, had been asking her for "favours" and had also threatened her.

Sources said the student was assured that action would be taken in seven days, but nothing happened.

On Saturday, the woman and several other students began a protest outside the gate of the college. Her fellow students said she suddenly got up, ran to an area close to the principal's office, poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze.

A video shows the woman on fire, running into a corridor of the college. A man tries to help her, but retreats after his t-shirt catches fire. The student walks out of the corridor and other people can be seen trying to extinguish the fire.

The college principal, Dilip Ghosh, said the student's complaint had been registered and the internal committee was in the process of submitting a report.

"The student met me in my office today and stated that she was facing extreme mental pressure. She asked me to call Sahu to the office, which I did," Mr Ghosh said.

"I informed both the student and the teacher of the consequences if any of their statements were found to be false. Sahu denied the allegations and the woman also stood firm," he added.

Protests intensified in the college after the woman immolated herself.

The woman and the student who suffered burns while trying to save her are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)