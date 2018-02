Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp For Wife, Girlfriend

Here are some Valentine's Day messages, wishes and images for your girlfriend or wife:

Happy Valentine's Day: Spend the day by pampering her and expressing your love

Happy Valentine's Day: Send this message to your wife or girlfriend

Happy Valentine's Day: A beautiful dedication to your beautiful partner

Happy Valentine's Day: A message for your wife

Happy Valentine's Day: A heartfelt wish for your life partner

Happy Valentine's Day: Let your wife know how thankful you are she's in your life

Happy Valentine's Day: Your partner may be away but let them you're thinking about them with this wish

Send this Valentine's Day wish to your long-distance partner

Though, in love, everyday gestures speak more than a thousand words but Valentine's Day is the occasion to express with words what your girlfriend or wife means to you. After seven special, love-filled days to celebrate your love for each other, the most romantic day of the year is here. Today is when you pamper her, surprise her with gifts and treat her like the queen she is. This is the day to give back all the love she gave you without expecting anything in return because love is all about the other person's happiness. Make the day more romantic for your wife or girlfriend with these meaningful messages, wishes and images that you can share with her or tell her in person. We also have some Valentine's Day wishes, messages and images if you're in a long distance relationship or your partner is away. Enjoy the day with the love of your life and cherish each moment with them.The love of a wonderful woman like you has made me the richest man in the world as I have the wealth of your love. I love you, my valentine!Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason. Happy Valentine's Day!Your smile is all I want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive. Happy Valentine's Day!Every time I see you smile, all of life's troubles go away. I love you, my dear ValentineEvery time I see you, I realise that life doesn't need to be perfect as long as it is happy. And you make me happy. Happy Valentine's Day!Looking back I'm glad I chose you and you chose me. Looking ahead I'm grateful I'll be spending my future with you. Happy Valentine's Day!When I tell you I love you, I don't say it out of habit but to to remind that you are the best thing that happened to meEvery moment we've spent together has been beautiful so far. But I promise that the best is yet to Come. I love you, honey!A lovely woman like you should be told how amazing she is every day of the year. Your all-encompassing love completes me. I love you this Valentine's Day and always!Thank you for letting me love you and for loving me in return. I am so lucky that you are mine. Happy Valentine's Day!You may not be here on Valentine's Day but I am cherishing the wonderful times we spent together with the hope of being with you soon. Happy Valentine's Day!Valentine's Day is when we are together. We shall celebrate our love soon when you come back. Happy Valentine's Day!I cannot change the distance that keeps us apart but I can promise you that I love you and will always love you, no matter how far you are from me. Happy Valentine's Day, my love! This Valentine's Day, I wish the distance between us ends soon and we can be together again to celebrate our loveThe beauty of this distance is that it made me realise how strong my feelings are for you; it made me realize without you, my life is incomplete; it made me realize that you are the only one for me. Happy Valentine's Day!Find more Valentine's Day images, messages and quotes here