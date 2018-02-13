Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp For Wife, Girlfriend

This Valentine's Day, let the woman in your life know how special she is to you with these messages, images and wishes.

Offbeat | | Updated: February 13, 2018 15:53 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp For Wife, Girlfriend

This Valentine's Day, make her feel special with these messages, images and quotes

New Delhi:  Though, in love, everyday gestures speak more than a thousand words but Valentine's Day is the occasion to express with words what your girlfriend or wife means to you. After seven special, love-filled days to celebrate your love for each other, the most romantic day of the year is here. Today is when you pamper her, surprise her with gifts and treat her like the queen she is. This is the day to give back all the love she gave you without expecting anything in return because love is all about the other person's happiness. Make the day more romantic for your wife or girlfriend with these meaningful messages, wishes and images that you can share with her or tell her in person. We also have some Valentine's Day wishes, messages and images if you're in a long distance relationship or your partner is away. Enjoy the day with the love of your life and cherish each moment with them.
 

Here are some Valentine's Day messages, wishes and images for your girlfriend or wife:


Valentine's Day messages for girlfriend

The love of a wonderful woman like you has made me the richest man in the world as I have the wealth of your love. I love you, my valentine!
 
valentines day image girlfriend

Happy Valentine's Day: Spend the day by pampering her and expressing your love

Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason. Happy Valentine's Day!

Your smile is all I want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive. Happy Valentine's Day!
 
valentines day image girlfriend

Happy Valentine's Day: Send this message to your wife or girlfriend

Every time I see you smile, all of life's troubles go away. I love you, my dear Valentine

Every time I see you, I realise that life doesn't need to be perfect as long as it is happy. And you make me happy. Happy Valentine's Day!
 
valentines day image girlfriend

Happy Valentine's Day: A beautiful dedication to your beautiful partner


Valentine's Day messages for wife

Looking back I'm glad I chose you and you chose me. Looking ahead I'm grateful I'll be spending my future with you. Happy Valentine's Day!
 
valentines day image wife

Happy Valentine's Day: A message for your wife

When I tell you I love you, I don't say it out of habit but to to remind that you are the best thing that happened to me

Every moment we've spent together has been beautiful so far. But I promise that the best is yet to Come. I love you, honey!
 
valentines day image wife

Happy Valentine's Day: A heartfelt wish for your life partner

A lovely woman like you should be told how amazing she is every day of the year. Your all-encompassing love completes me. I love you this Valentine's Day and always!

Thank you for letting me love you and for loving me in return. I am so lucky that you are mine. Happy Valentine's Day!
 
valentines day image wife

Happy Valentine's Day: Let your wife know how thankful you are she's in your life


Valentine's Day messages if your wife or girlfriend is away

You may not be here on Valentine's Day but I am cherishing the wonderful times we spent together with the hope of being with you soon. Happy Valentine's Day!

Valentine's Day is when we are together. We shall celebrate our love soon when you come back. Happy Valentine's Day!
 
valentines day image long distance

Happy Valentine's Day: Your partner may be away but let them you're thinking about them with this wish

I cannot change the distance that keeps us apart but I can promise you that I love you and will always love you, no matter how far you are from me. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

Comments
Close [X]
This Valentine's Day, I wish the distance between us ends soon and we can be together again to celebrate our love
 
valentines day image long distance

Send this Valentine's Day wish to your long-distance partner

The beauty of this distance is that it made me realise how strong my feelings are for you; it made me realize without you, my life is incomplete; it made me realize that you are the only one for me. Happy Valentine's Day!

Find more Valentine's Day images, messages and quotes here.

Click for more trending news


Trending

valentines day 2018valentine day 2018valentine week

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusCochin Shipyard

................................ Advertisement ................................