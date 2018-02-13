Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp For Wife, Girlfriend

Here are some Valentine's Day messages, wishes and images for your girlfriend or wife:
Valentine's Day messages for girlfriend
The love of a wonderful woman like you has made me the richest man in the world as I have the wealth of your love. I love you, my valentine!
Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason. Happy Valentine's Day!
Your smile is all I want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive. Happy Valentine's Day!
Every time I see you smile, all of life's troubles go away. I love you, my dear Valentine
Every time I see you, I realise that life doesn't need to be perfect as long as it is happy. And you make me happy. Happy Valentine's Day!
Valentine's Day messages for wife
Looking back I'm glad I chose you and you chose me. Looking ahead I'm grateful I'll be spending my future with you. Happy Valentine's Day!
When I tell you I love you, I don't say it out of habit but to to remind that you are the best thing that happened to me
Every moment we've spent together has been beautiful so far. But I promise that the best is yet to Come. I love you, honey!
A lovely woman like you should be told how amazing she is every day of the year. Your all-encompassing love completes me. I love you this Valentine's Day and always!
Thank you for letting me love you and for loving me in return. I am so lucky that you are mine. Happy Valentine's Day!
Valentine's Day messages if your wife or girlfriend is away
You may not be here on Valentine's Day but I am cherishing the wonderful times we spent together with the hope of being with you soon. Happy Valentine's Day!
Valentine's Day is when we are together. We shall celebrate our love soon when you come back. Happy Valentine's Day!
I cannot change the distance that keeps us apart but I can promise you that I love you and will always love you, no matter how far you are from me. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
Comments
The beauty of this distance is that it made me realise how strong my feelings are for you; it made me realize without you, my life is incomplete; it made me realize that you are the only one for me. Happy Valentine's Day!
