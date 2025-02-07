Rose Day 2025: Date, Significance and Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Valentine's Day - the day of love is just around the corner. Every year, this day is celebrated on February 14. For many, it is a day when they profess their love for someone and express their affection by sending flowers, cards or chocolates with messages of love. Valentine's Day is the culmination of Valentine's Week, during which each day is reserved for a particular way of expression of love. The "Valentine's Day week" starts with Rose Day on February 7 and ends on February 14. Other days in the week are Propose Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

Rose Day Significance

Notably, people across the globe are celebrating Rose Day today. On this day, couples exchange roses or send a bouquet to their loved ones.

Roses have long been a symbol of love. Presenting someone with a fresh red rose is the most romantic way to express love. While red roses signify romance, yellow roses are associated with friendship. White roses symbolise peace and affection and the pink roses are given to someone you are grateful to.

Rose Day Wishes

Here are some Rose Day wishes you can send to your loved ones to make their day special:

On this Rose Day, I want to thank you for filling my life with colours and fragrances. You are the most precious rose in my garden of love.

Just like a rose spreads its fragrance, may your love spread happiness everywhere you go. Happy Rose Day!

May the love we share bloom and grow stronger with each passing day. Happy Rose Day, my love!

Sending you a bunch of roses to brighten up your day and fill it with love. Happy Rose Day!

Roses are red, violets are blue, and nothing in this world is as precious as you. Happy Rose Day to the one who holds my heart!

As you receive this rose, know that you're cherished and loved beyond measure. Wishing you a Happy Rose Day filled with bliss!