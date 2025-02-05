Rose Day To Promise Day, What Each Day Of Valentine's Week Signify

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and love is in the air. The day celebrated globally on February 14, is a special day to express love and appreciation for those who matter most, including friends, family, and even oneself. Starting this Friday, the world will celebrate Valentine's Week, a seven-day extravaganza dedicated to romance, joy, and affection. The festivities kick off with Rose Day on February 7, followed by a series of themed days: Propose Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and finally, Kiss Day on February 14.

Each day offers a unique opportunity to show love and care. Whether it's through roses, chocolates, teddy bears, or warm hugs, Valentine's Week is the perfect time to spread joy and affection.

Valentine's Week 2021: Here's what each day of Valentine's Week is called

February 7, Friday: Rose Day

This day marks the beginning of the love-filled week, where people shower their loved ones with roses, symbolizing love, appreciation, and admiration.

February 8, Saturday: Propose Day:

On this day, romance takes centre stage as people take the opportunity to propose to their significant others or confess their feelings to their secret crush.

February 9, Sunday: Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is the third day and falls after Propose Day on February 9. Rituals for the day involve gifting a box of chocolates to someone you love or putting effort into making some handmade chocolates.

February 10, Monday: Teddy Day

Teddy Day is when couples exchange teddy bears, symbolizing the warmth, comfort, and security of their relationship. Giving a teddy bear represents a promise to hold and cherish one's partner, fostering a sense of closeness and affection.

February 11, Tuesday: Promise Day

Next comes Promise Day, a day to reaffirm commitments and make new promises to one another, strengthening the bond and deepening the connection in the relationship.

February 12, Wednesday: Hug Day

Hug Day is a joyous celebration that highlights the power of physical touch and emotional connection. A warm hug is a universal language that conveys love, care, and support, nurturing relationships and deepening bonds between loved ones.

February 13, Thursday: Kiss Day

On this day, you can kiss your partner and remind them why they are so special to you. It is a simple gesture that says a thousand words and can make people feel more special.

February 14, Friday: Valentine's Day

This marks the end of Valentine's Week and is celebrated as the day of love. This special day is marked by exchanging thoughtful gifts, penning heartfelt messages, and cherishing quality time with your loved ones.