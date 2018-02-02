Valentine Week List 2018 - Valentine's Day, Dates, Schedule

Valentine's Day 2018: Know the significance of each day of Valentine Week

February 02, 2018
Valentine Week is a 7-day-long celebration of love.

Valentine's Day is celebrated as the day of love every year on February 14. It is a day when people tell their loved ones - boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives, friends and family - how much they mean to them. While Valentine's Day itself is celebrated with chocolates, candies, flowers and heart-shaped gifts, the week leading up to it is also celebrated as the week of love. It is a time when love is all around. People celebrate Valentine's Week by marking each day with a special significance. Starting on February 7 with Rose Day, Valentine's Week finally ends on February 14, with Valentine's Day.

Here are the days of Valentine's Week and what each day signifies:


Rose Day - February 7
 
rose day valentines day

This year, Rose Day will fall on a Wednesday. On Rose Day, people gift roses to their loved ones as a symbol of their love. While red roses are traditionally associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends.

Propose Day - February 8

What better day to tell your crush how much you like them? Propose Day - the second day of Valentine Week - is the day when people express their feelings for their loved ones. This year, it will fall on a Thursday.

Chocolate Day - February 9
 
chocolate day valentine week

As the name suggests, the third day of the week leading up to the festival of love is dedicated to chocolates. Chocolates and candies are age-old gifts for first dates, anniversaries, weddings and more. So this Friday, let your loved ones know how much you care for them with chocolates.

Teddy Day - February 10

An adorable teddy bear is the cutest way to let your significant other know how much they mean to you! Do it this Saturday and see the huge smile on their face.

Promise Day - February 11
 
promise day valentines day

The day you make meaningful promises to your loved ones. Here are some promises that you can make for a lasting relationship.

Hug Day - February 12

Sometimes a hug will say what words can't. Go ahead and make sure you hug your friends, parents and loved ones this February 12.

Kiss Day - February 13
 
kiss day

The day just before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. A kiss represents love, affection and respect. Here is all you need to know about Kiss Day.

Valentine's Day - February 14

The most-awaited day of February! Valentine's Day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love. Valentine's Day is dedicated to love and romance. This year, it will fall on a Wednesday.

We wish you and your loved ones a Happy Valentine's Day!

