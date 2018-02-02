Valentine Week List 2018 - Valentine's Day, Dates, Schedule Valentine's Day 2018: Know the significance of each day of Valentine Week

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Valentine Week is a 7-day-long celebration of love. Here are the days of Valentine's Week and what each day signifies:

Rose Day - February 7



This year, Rose Day will fall on a Wednesday. On Rose Day, people gift roses to their loved ones as a symbol of their love. While red roses are traditionally associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends.



Propose Day - February 8



What better day to tell your crush how much you like them? Propose Day - the second day of Valentine Week - is the day when people express their feelings for their loved ones. This year, it will fall on a Thursday.



Chocolate Day - February 9



As the name suggests, the third day of the week leading up to the festival of love is dedicated to chocolates. Chocolates and candies are age-old gifts for first dates, anniversaries, weddings and more. So this Friday, let your loved ones know how much you care for them with chocolates.



Teddy Day - February 10



An adorable teddy bear is the cutest way to let your significant other know how much they mean to you! Do it this Saturday and see the huge smile on their face.



Promise Day - February 11



The day you make meaningful promises to your loved ones. Here are some



Hug Day - February 12



Sometimes a hug will say what words can't. Go ahead and make sure you hug your friends, parents and loved ones this February 12.



Kiss Day - February 13



The day just before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. A kiss represents love, affection and respect. Here is



Valentine's Day - February 14



The most-awaited day of February! Valentine's Day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love. Valentine's Day is dedicated to love and romance. This year, it will fall on a Wednesday.



We wish you and your loved ones a Happy Valentine's Day!



Click for more





Valentine's Day is celebrated as the day of love every year on February 14. It is a day when people tell their loved ones - boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives, friends and family - how much they mean to them. While Valentine's Day itself is celebrated with chocolates, candies, flowers and heart-shaped gifts, the week leading up to it is also celebrated as the week of love. It is a time when love is all around. People celebrate Valentine's Week by marking each day with a special significance. Starting on February 7 with Rose Day, Valentine's Week finally ends on February 14, with Valentine's Day.This year, Rose Day will fall on a Wednesday. On Rose Day, people gift roses to their loved ones as a symbol of their love. While red roses are traditionally associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends.What better day to tell your crush how much you like them? Propose Day - the second day of Valentine Week - is the day when people express their feelings for their loved ones. This year, it will fall on a Thursday.As the name suggests, the third day of the week leading up to the festival of love is dedicated to chocolates. Chocolates and candies are age-old gifts for first dates, anniversaries, weddings and more. So this Friday, let your loved ones know how much you care for them with chocolates.An adorable teddy bear is the cutest way to let your significant other know how much they mean to you! Do it this Saturday and see the huge smile on their face.The day you make meaningful promises to your loved ones. Here are some promises that you can make for a lasting relationship.Sometimes a hug will say what words can't. Go ahead and make sure you hug your friends, parents and loved ones this February 12.The day just before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. A kiss represents love, affection and respect. Here is all you need to know about Kiss Day. The most-awaited day of February! Valentine's Day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love. Valentine's Day is dedicated to love and romance. This year, it will fall on a Wednesday.We wish you and your loved ones a Happy Valentine's Day!Click for more trending news