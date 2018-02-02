Valentine Week List 2018 - Valentine's Day, Dates, Schedule

Here are the days of Valentine's Week and what each day signifies:
Rose Day - February 7
This year, Rose Day will fall on a Wednesday. On Rose Day, people gift roses to their loved ones as a symbol of their love. While red roses are traditionally associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends.
Propose Day - February 8
What better day to tell your crush how much you like them? Propose Day - the second day of Valentine Week - is the day when people express their feelings for their loved ones. This year, it will fall on a Thursday.
Chocolate Day - February 9
As the name suggests, the third day of the week leading up to the festival of love is dedicated to chocolates. Chocolates and candies are age-old gifts for first dates, anniversaries, weddings and more. So this Friday, let your loved ones know how much you care for them with chocolates.
Teddy Day - February 10
An adorable teddy bear is the cutest way to let your significant other know how much they mean to you! Do it this Saturday and see the huge smile on their face.
Promise Day - February 11
The day you make meaningful promises to your loved ones. Here are some promises that you can make for a lasting relationship.
Hug Day - February 12
Sometimes a hug will say what words can't. Go ahead and make sure you hug your friends, parents and loved ones this February 12.
Kiss Day - February 13
The day just before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. A kiss represents love, affection and respect. Here is all you need to know about Kiss Day.
Valentine's Day - February 14
We wish you and your loved ones a Happy Valentine's Day!
