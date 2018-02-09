Happy Teddy Day 2018: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Images, Pics For Your Beloved And Friends Send these Teddy Day messages and images along with a cuddly toy to your bae or even a friend

We are halfway into Valentine week and if you're reading this, you've probably celebrated Rose Day Propose Day and Chocolate Day already. Valentine's Day is just three days away and the excitement is running high among couples. February 10 every year is celebrated as Teddy Day. If you're feeling a indulgent towards your partner and cannot wait till Valentine's Day, then Teddy Day is the day when you can pamper them. When it comes to gifting, teddies make ideal gifts for couples. Whatever the mood, there's a teddy bear for it. Roses only last a few days but teddy bears stay forever as the reminder of your affection. Not just those in a relationship, a teddy bear is an adorable gift for friends too because who will ever complain about having a teddy by their side with unlimited cuddles to offer.Teddy bears don't need hearts because they are stuffed with love. I am your teddy with a big heart. Happy Teddy Bear Day!Thank you for your warm and cuddly hugs. Happy Teddy Bear Day!Sending you this teddy bear as a symbol of my love and care. Happy Teddy Bear Day!Teddy Bears, whether old or newThey're cute and cuddly, pink or blueOn Teddy Bear Day, I wanna tell youNo one is as adorable as youOn Teddy Bear Day, accept this message as my promise to be your cuddly bear for life with unlimited supply of hugsHappy Teddy Bear Day to my friend who gives the best "bear hugs". Thanks for the warm embrace and the cuddlesBaby, you are warm, sweet and cuddly, just like a teddy bear. Here's wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day! Money can't buy happiness but it can buy the next best thing - a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!Just a message to say you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!A message of appreciation for my 'bear'y cute cuddly bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!It's just three more days to go for Valentine's Day, here's the entire list for you to stay updated.Click for more trending news