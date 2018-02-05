Valentine Weekday List 2018: Ways To Celebrate The Special Week With Food!

Highlights We can already feel the love in the air Propose Day is on 8th February and is a day to express your love Chocolate Day is celebrated on 9th February

Valentine's Week 2018

Valentine’s Week Date Rose Day February 7, 2018 Propose Day February 8, 2018 Chocolate Day February 9, 2018 Teddy Day February 10, 2018 Promise Day February 11, 2018 Hug Day February 12, 2018 Kiss Day February 13, 2018 Valentine’s Day February 14, 2018

1. Rose Day

We can already feel the love in the air; after all it is Valentine's Day in just few days and all love-struck couples are looking forward to spend some quality time with each other. While Valentine's Day 2018 marks your day of love this year, Valentine's week is equally important. It is when you express your love to that someone special. You get to enjoy seven days, which includefollowed by the big day! If you don't know the dates yet, we have got your back.Now, we are sure you would want to plan something super-special for your partner and what better is a Valentine's week without good food? Here's what you should do through the week and reach the grand day to express your love for your better-half.

Rose day falls on 7th February and is a day to tell your partner how special they are to you and no matter what, your love for them will always remain fresh as a rose. Take them out for a romantic coffee date and gift them red roses. We are sure your partner will love it!



2. Propose Day

Propose Day is on 8th February and is a day to express your love to your partner or someone you have been longing to say 'I love you'. Surprise them with a bowlful of fortune cookies with beautiful notes along with a proposal. What better than surprises full of love notes?

3. Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is celebrated on 9th February and is the perfect day to surprise your partner with loads of chocolates. In fact, you could make some amazing molded chocolates with your favourite fillings at home itself. If you love cooking, you could prepare flavoured chocolates for your loved one. Nothing can be as good as things you make yourself.



4. Teddy Day

Teddy Day is on 10th February; not everybody likes teddy, so you could take them out for an outing. How about a street food date? You mustn't have heard it, but why not choose a different way to express your love and affection, especially if they love aloo tikki chaat, dahi bhalla, gol gappe and papdi chaat?

5. Promise Day

Promise day falls on 11th February; if you wish to make promises to your special someone, do it at the right place. Take them for a dessert date and make sweet memories along with promises of being together forever in love. Go ahead and get cheesy, your partner will love it!

6. Hug Day

Hug Day is on 12th February. How about celebrating this day by baking a cake together? This will help you work together as a team and bring you even close. Steal some moments from your busy schedule and find ways to spend time with each other.

7. Kiss Day

What place is as romantic as a vineyard? A romantic walk in the vineyard, some wine making sessions and wine-tasting sessions will definitely make the perfect place for you two.

8. Valentine's Day

And comes the grand day; take your partner to a romantic dinner date. Make sure you have planned it earlier so your favourite romantic places are not reserved in advance. Don't forget to tell your partner how special they are to you and what they mean to you.



Wish you all a happy Valentine's Day 2018!