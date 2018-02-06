Rose Day 2018: 3 Rose-Flavored Dishes To Jumpstart Your Valentine Week

Highlights Rose Day 2018 will be celebrated on February 7th. Cooking with rose petals can be very romantic too. Prepare these rose-flavored desserts for your some one special.

Valentine's Day is one occasion that's celebrated all around the world, as a felicitation of romantic love. However, in hyper globalized and highly social media savvy world, Valentine's week has become a huge thing too. Starting from Rose Day on February 7th, there's an entire week of celebration meant to toast the various expressions of love. Since it's rose day tomorrow, you're probably going to want to wish a life like a bed of roses for yourself and your 'someone special'.However, did you know that even cooking with roses can be pretty romantic? Rose petals are widely consumed as an Ayurvedic food, as it is beneficial for the skin and hair. It makes for a very flavorful ingredient too and is used by pastry chefs and home cooks around the world, in a variety of desserts and sweets. In India, especially, rose petals are added to desserts for flavor as well as decoration. Here are some rose-flavored dishes that you can make at home for your partner, to jumpstart your Valentine week:

1. Gulab phirni

Gulab phirni is a beautiful twist to the traditional Indian sweet that is much loved across the sub-continent. It's a delectable rice and milk-based sweet that is typically served in a mitti ka kulhad or a traditional container fashioned from soil. This phirni recipe uses cardamom powder, saffron strands, rose powder and rose water. It is going to become a regular feature in your special dinners.



Gulab Phirni

2. Rose Petal Sorbet

The rose petal sorbet is a cooling dessert made from rose petals, egg whites and lemon juice and rinds. It's easy-to-make and stunningly flavorful.



Rose petal sorbet

3. Pears in saffron and rose syrup

If you want to gourmet it up a bit for your Valentine, then this is the perfect rose-flavored dessert to make. This is also a very easy-to-make dessert and it looks very sophisticated and beautiful on the plate.



Pears in saffron and rose syrup

Other than these, you can also add rose petal powder to homemade chocolates to add a lovely flavour.

Happy Rose Day 2018!