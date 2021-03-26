Summer Rosé And Gulkand- Beat The Heat With These Hydrating Concoctions Made With Rose Petals

Some refreshing summer drinks can be made with the humble rose petals

Highlights Summer Ros can help you with acne

It can beat bloating and acidity

Gulkand is another refreshing drink made with rose petals

Looking to beat the summer heat like a pro? Well, some refreshing and hydrating drinks are your best take. And if you are someone who likes all things natural, then this article is going to be of great help to you. You may be surprised to know that a variety of hydrating summer drinks can be prepared with the humble of rose flower. Gulkand, as many of you may be familiar with, is a natural coolant with several health benefits. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that having gulkand (made with sundried rose petals and sugar) every day can keep the heat away.

And this is not it. There are other drinks that can made with rose petals as well. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share about one such cooling drink-Summer Rose.

Summer Rosé- A refreshing summer drink you can have daily

To make this summer drink, you need "desi gulaab" says Agarwal. Wash the petals well to remove the dust. Put the petals in a blender, add some water and blend it well. Add basil seeds or sabja seeds to this water for additional nutritional value.

You can also add coconut sugar or jaggery and some lemon juice and mix it well. Sip on it throughout the day and it can offer benefits like lesser acne, relief from constipation, glowing skin, beating the heat, PCOD and elevated levels of haemoglobin. Now isn't that amazing!

Also read: Weight Loss-Friendly Hydrating Summer Drinks

Dehydration, fatigue and headaches are a few symptoms that people commonly experience during rising temperatures.

Besides the Summer Rosé, gulkand (as mentioned above) can be made of great use during the hot summer days. To prepare gulkand, you need take some rose petals (washed and slightly dried), place them on a glass jar, add a layer of sugar, then another layer of rose petals and so on. Keep the jar in direct sunlight for six hours every day. Stir it slightly regularly, to maintain its consistency.

Your very own homemade gulkand can be prepared within a month. "You can use it when it becomes a thick, sugary concentrate. It is a natural coolant, which can be put to great use during the warm summer months," informs Diwekar on Instagram.

Also read: Get Summer Ready With These Desi Superfoods: Bael, Gulkand, Jowar And More; We'll Tell You How

Gulkand can be added to a cup of milk. You can drink it at night and can help promote restful sleep. This rose petals blend can also be added to water. Sip it through the day and it will not just hydrate you, but will also reduce acidity and bloating.

For those battling with sugar cravings, have a tsp first thing in the morning and it will help you with the concern. "Have 1 tsp of gulkand after your meals and it will aid better digestion," adds Diwekar.

So if you've been looking for ways to beat the heat effectively and also stay effectively hydrated, go for rose petals!

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Get In Shape This Summer With These Foods And Drinks

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.