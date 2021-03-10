Get Summer Ready With These Desi Superfoods: Bael, Gulkand, Jowar And More; We'll Tell You How

Summer diet: Bael juice leaves a cooling effect on your body

Summers are approaching! With the arrival of warmer days, it is essential to prepare your body. Hydration is one of the summer essentials. It helps you stay cool and eliminates the risk of several summer-related discomforts. During the summer season, you must also add some natural cooling ingredients to your diet. You might be surprised to know that the Indian kitchen is loaded with such ingredients. These desi gems can be added to your diet in more than one way and keep your body cool. Celeb Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently took to Instagram to share Indian-cooling ingredients that can help you beat the heat during the upcoming summer.

Indian superfoods to beat the heat

1. Bael

Bael is commonly available in northern India. It is loaded with multiple nutrients and can offer a variety of health benefits. It is loaded with essential nutrients. Beal can be used to prepare a sherbet at home. You can dilute the pulp of this fruit in water and add some sugar/jaggery and lemon to enhance the taste. It can help boost digestion. Bael is beneficial to diabetics. Drinking this juice is also good for your skin. So, stay cool this summer with this homemade drink.

Bael juice can keep you cool and improve digestion

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Jowar

Jowar is a super ingredient that leaves a cooling effect on your body. This grain is can offer you nutrients including iron, magnesium, copper and vitamin B1. It is also a rich source of protein. Jowar is also gluten-free and rich in fibre. You can prepare bhakri or roti with jowar. Add a generous amount of ghee on it and enjoy.

3. Gulkand

Gulkand is sweet in taste and is made with rose petals. It is a part of the Indian diet for ages. Ganeriwal says, "Rich in live helpful bacteria, this rose petal jam is our traditional, therapeutic mixture for acidity, heartburn and bloating. Mix one tablespoon of gulkand in cold milk to have at bedtime or have a teaspoon of it after meals."

4. Jeera

Jeera or cumin seed is a commonly used spice. It is the first ingredient that is used in the preparation of maximum Indian dishes. This spice is loaded with health benefits including better digestion, controlled blood sugar levels, controlled inflammation and much more. It also helps with detoxification and reduces body heat. You can add jeera powder to buttermilk or curd. Jeera water is also a simple way to add the goodness of this spice to your diet.

You can prepare jeera water to add the goodness of the spice to your diet

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Lemongrass

Lemongrass can also help you cool down in summers. It is loaded with antioxidants, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also promote healthy digestion. You can drink lemongrass water or prepare lemongrass tea.

So, load up your kitchen with these foods and tackle the summers effortlessly!

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.