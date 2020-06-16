Onion: A Super Food For Summer Season; Know Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Onions

Onion health benefits: Onions are rich in essential nutrients

The summer diet must include foods that can keep you cool naturally. Excessive heat can take a toll on your overall health. Proper hydration and a healthy diet can help you beat the heat naturally. Some fruits and vegetables have properties that can help your body run smoothly. Onion is one of these. This vegetable is consumed both raw and cooked. It is added to almost every Indian recipe as well as commonly consumed raw as a salad. Onion is a power-packed source of iron, antioxidants, essential vitamins and more. It is also rich in vitamin C and B including folate. This summer add onions to stay cool and do not miss the amazing health benefits these can offer besides the great taste.

Onion health benefits: Stay cool this summer with onions

1. Keep you cool

Onions are quite popular during the hot season as it has cooling properties. It contains volatile oil that helps in balancing the body's temperature. In summer, onion can be consumed raw as a salad. Squeeze some on raw onion to enhance taste and it also increases the vitamin C content.

2. May help control high blood pressure

Onion is also good for your blood pressure. It contains potassium which plays a role in controlling blood pressure. People with hypertension should consume onion as a salad.

Onions contain potassium that can help control blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Excellent for diabetics

Diabetics too should add onion to their diet. Onion's glycaemic index is as low as 10 which makes it good for diabetics. It also contains very few carbs and a high amount of fibre. These properties together make onion a perfect vegetable for diabetics.

4. Boosts gut and heart health

Good amount of fibre and prebiotics in onion makes it beneficial for gut health too. Keep your digestion in good shape with the help of onions. Onion can also boost heart health by controlling cholesterol levels.

Eating onions boost gut health

Photo Credit: iStock

Raw onion can be consumed as a salad with meals. It can also be added to sandwiches and other foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.