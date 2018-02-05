Happy Rose Day 2018: Best Wishes, Images, SMS, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and GIFs

Here are some wishes, SMS, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send to your friends, family and significant other on Rose Day:
A single rose can be my garden... a single friend, my world
A bunch of roses for the most special person in my life. Happy Rose Day, my sweet Valentine!
A rose is not just a flower. It is a symbol of true love. It shows that true love never ends. Happy Rose Day!
Love is a flower. You've got to let it grow. Happy Rose Day, my love!
Your love is like the fragrance of roses - it refreshes me when I'm at my lowest.
Happy Rose Day to the love of my life!
A rose by any other name would still never be as sweet as you, my love.
Here's wishing you a Rose Day as special as you are!
Like a single rose spreads its sweet fragrance in the garden, a friend like you makes my life bloom. Happy Rose Day, dear friend.
Sending beautiful Rose Day wishes to a beautiful person. Hope you have a lovely day.
You are the most beautiful rose, for you have brightened up the garden of my life. Happy Rose Day, my love.
