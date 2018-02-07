Happy Propose Day 2018: Best Quotes, SMS, Pics, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Status

Propose Day 2018: The perfect day to express your love for someone

Offbeat | | Updated: February 07, 2018 14:18 IST
Propose Day is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine's Day.

Now that Rose Day is over, it is time to get on with the Valentine Week - and also get a step closer to February 14, the day of love. The second day of Valentine Week is marked by Propose Day - the perfect day to tell someone you love how you feel about them. Telling someone you like them or that you would like them to be an important part of your life can be a daunting task. However, this day is tailor made for people to express themselves. You can say it with a chocolate, a flower, a meaningful gift or even a ring if that is what you want. You can be as flamboyant or as understated as you think best. But just remember that while the day is a celebration of love and all about expressing yourself, it is important to be respectful of your significant other's feelings.

Every year Propose Day falls on February 8. It is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day.
 

We've rounded up some of the best wishes, SMSes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send out this Propose Day:

 
All I wanted was someone to care for me,
All I wanted was someone who'd b there for me,
All I ever wanted was someone who'd b true,
All I ever wanted was someone like You!
Happy Propose Day!

What greater feeling is there than that of two human souls that feel they are joined? And what better day than today to seal their bond... Happy Propose Day!
 
propose day

Propose Day 2018: Send these messages to wish someone a Happy Propose Day

There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest. It is sweet because you are in the love story. Will you be with me forever?

Love is like a cloud. Love is like a dream. Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found love when I found you.
Happy Propose Day!
 
propose day

Propose Day 2018: Every year Propose Day falls on February 8

Did you know they changed the alphabet?
They put 'U' and 'I' together.
Happy Propose Day, my love!

I can't imagine my life without you in it. I want to grow old with you. Will you do me the honour of spending the rest of your life with me?

I still remember the moment when our eyes met for the first time. I felt butterflies in my stomach and since then my heart longs to be with you always. Be mine forever!
 
propose day

Life is about all the roads we take, some smooth, some rough. Will you travel with me no matter what road we travel? If you are with me, all the roads are smooth.

I love you for not what you are but what I become when I am there with you.
Will you be with me forever?
 
propose day

Propose Day 2018: This day is the perfect opportunity to tell someone you love how you feel about them

You are not someone I want to be with, you are someone I cannot be without. Stay in my life forever...
Happy Propose Day!

Wouldn't it be the perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine?

