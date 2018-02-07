Happy Propose Day 2018: Best Quotes, SMS, Pics, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Status

Every year Propose Day falls on February 8. It is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day.
We've rounded up some of the best wishes, SMSes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send out this Propose Day:
All I wanted was someone to care for me,
All I wanted was someone who'd b there for me,
All I ever wanted was someone who'd b true,
All I ever wanted was someone like You!
Happy Propose Day!
What greater feeling is there than that of two human souls that feel they are joined? And what better day than today to seal their bond... Happy Propose Day!
There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest. It is sweet because you are in the love story. Will you be with me forever?
Love is like a cloud. Love is like a dream. Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found love when I found you.
Happy Propose Day!
Did you know they changed the alphabet?
They put 'U' and 'I' together.
Happy Propose Day, my love!
I can't imagine my life without you in it. I want to grow old with you. Will you do me the honour of spending the rest of your life with me?
I still remember the moment when our eyes met for the first time. I felt butterflies in my stomach and since then my heart longs to be with you always. Be mine forever!
Life is about all the roads we take, some smooth, some rough. Will you travel with me no matter what road we travel? If you are with me, all the roads are smooth.
You are not someone I want to be with, you are someone I cannot be without. Stay in my life forever...
Happy Propose Day!
Wouldn't it be the perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine?
