Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Pics, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Chocolate Day: Celebrated on February 9, the day, is dedicated to Chocolates

Offbeat | | Updated: February 08, 2018 15:43 IST
Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Chocolates are the perfect way to express love

New Delhi:  The Valentine Week is well and truly underway and we are all a little closer to the day of love - Valentine's Day. With Rose Day and Propose Day - the first two days to mark Valentine Week - behind us, it is time to celebrate the third day of this love-fill week - Chocolate Day. Celebrated on February 9, the day, as its name suggests, is dedicated to Chocolates. Whether it is about winning someone's heart or letting someone you love know exactly how you feel about them, chocolates act as the most perfect gifts. Everyone knows chocolates are bite-sized pieces of happiness. And that is why they are so good as an expression of love. Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14.

This year Chocolate Day is on a Friday - so you know when the Friday is this sweet, the weekend to follow will be just as good.
 

Here are some of the best wishes, SMSes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send out this Chocolate Day:

 
Hey, it's chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I love sharing not only my chocolate but everything with you.

Sending across a box of chocolates which are not half as sweet as you. Happy Chocolate Day!

This is a chocolate message,
For a dairy milk person,
From a five star friend,
For a melody reason,
And a kitkat time,
On a munch day,
In a perk mood to say,
Happy Chocolate Day!
 
Happy Chocolate Day 2018: The third day of the love-fill Valentine's week is Chocolate Day

Chocolate day celebration is incomplete, without chocolates, just like, life is not a successful life, without a true love. Happy chocolate day!

Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keep you warm for long time. Happy Chocolate Day!
 
Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Celebrated on February 9, the day is dedicated to Chocolates.

Mithaas Bhari Hui Har Aur Hai,
Lage Hai Jaise Khoobsurat Shama Pur-Zor Hai,
Dhoonda Toh Paya Aapki Hai Ye Mithaas
Jo Aaj Ke Din Ek Chocalate Ki Tarah...
Meethi Aur Chaayi Harr Aor Hai..
Chocalate Ka Meetha Din Mubarak Ho !

Life is like a chocolate box,
Each chocolate is like a portion of life,
Some are crunchy, some are nutty,
Some are soft, but all are DELICIOUS.
Happy Chocolate Day to my love!
 
Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Chocolates are bite-sized pieces of happiness. And that is why they are so good as an expression of love

Anyone can catch one's eye. But it takes a special someone, to capture your heart and soul - and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!

There's Nothing Better Than A Good Friend, Except A Good Friend With Chocolate.
Happy Chocolate Day!
 
Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14.

Money can't buy happiness. But, it can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

If you are a chocolate, you are the sweetest.
If you are a Teddy Bear, you are the most huggable.
If you are a star, you are the brightest.
And since you are my friend,
You are the BEST!
Happy Chocolate Day!

