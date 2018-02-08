Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Pics, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

This year Chocolate Day is on a Friday - so you know when the Friday is this sweet, the weekend to follow will be just as good.
Here are some of the best wishes, SMSes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send out this Chocolate Day:
Hey, it's chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I love sharing not only my chocolate but everything with you.
Sending across a box of chocolates which are not half as sweet as you. Happy Chocolate Day!
This is a chocolate message,
For a dairy milk person,
From a five star friend,
For a melody reason,
And a kitkat time,
On a munch day,
In a perk mood to say,
Happy Chocolate Day!
Chocolate day celebration is incomplete, without chocolates, just like, life is not a successful life, without a true love. Happy chocolate day!
Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keep you warm for long time. Happy Chocolate Day!
Mithaas Bhari Hui Har Aur Hai,
Lage Hai Jaise Khoobsurat Shama Pur-Zor Hai,
Dhoonda Toh Paya Aapki Hai Ye Mithaas
Jo Aaj Ke Din Ek Chocalate Ki Tarah...
Meethi Aur Chaayi Harr Aor Hai..
Chocalate Ka Meetha Din Mubarak Ho !
Life is like a chocolate box,
Each chocolate is like a portion of life,
Some are crunchy, some are nutty,
Some are soft, but all are DELICIOUS.
Happy Chocolate Day to my love!
Anyone can catch one's eye. But it takes a special someone, to capture your heart and soul - and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!
Comments
Happy Chocolate Day!
Money can't buy happiness. But, it can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!
If you are a chocolate, you are the sweetest.
If you are a Teddy Bear, you are the most huggable.
If you are a star, you are the brightest.
And since you are my friend,
You are the BEST!
Happy Chocolate Day!
Click for more trending news