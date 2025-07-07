"Eat 5 Star, Do Nothing": DMK Mocks Palaniswami On World Chocolate Day

In a sharp political jibe, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday took aim at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami through a satirical social media post captioned, "Eat 5 Star, Do Nothing."

Shared on the occasion of World Chocolate Day on Instagram, the post from 'dmkitwing' featured a cartoon caricature resembling Palaniswami, mocking his alleged inaction on several long-standing demands concerning Tamil Nadu.

The DMK used the opportunity to spotlight issues such as the ban on NEET, allocation of education funds, Tamil Nadu's rights in democratic research representation, the significance of the Keeladi archaeological findings, and funding for the Tamil language.

The post ended with the line, "Happy Chocolate Day, Mr Palaniswami," subtly accusing the opposition leader of passivity in addressing these core concerns.

Earlier last week, AIADMK's Palaniswami reiterated his call for the unity of all like-minded parties to defeat the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media after launching his election campaign logo 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' (Let's Protect the People, Let's Redeem Tamil Nadu), Palaniswami said, "All like-minded parties should unite to defeat the DMK, which is anti-people and whoever wants DMK to get defeated, we are happy to form an alliance with them. Their cooperation is needed for this -- that is my opinion."

He said AIADMK was open to allying with anyone who opposed the DMK, including actor Vijay's newly launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite the latter ruling out any tie-up with the BJP.

AIADMK, a key partner in the BJP-led NDA, stood firm on its alliance strategy despite TVK's declaration of going solo.

Responding to actor Vijay's announcement of contesting alone, Palaniswami said, "That is his decision. Each party will criticise the other parties. Based on that, he has criticised our alliance. All parties do this to develop their base; that is normal."

Palaniswami also expressed confidence in AIADMK's return to power in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He said, "This could be just an election campaign, but this campaign journey has a big goal. The goal is to defeat the Stalin Model DMK government. This journey is to reflect the flaws and failures of the DMK government and to remove them. This election campaign would bring a big change. AIADMK will create history by winning the election in 2026."

The AIADMK campaign is set to begin from Coimbatore on July 7, covering eight districts in the first phase. Alongside the logo, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K P Munusamy also released a campaign song to energise the party cadre.

